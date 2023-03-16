Sikkim officials Visit Arunachal to learn about the eILP project

ITANAGAR- In a testament to the growing popularity of the eILP and the online ILP being issued to the tourists and visitors to the state of Arunachal, a special delegation from the Government of Sikkim visited Itanagar on the 16th March ‘2023 to have a meeting and discuss the implementation of the eILP project in their home state of Sikkim.

The Principal Secretary (Political) Kaling Tayeng, GoAP chaired the meeting in presence of Secretary IT&C, Special Secretary IT&C, Joint Secretary Political and other officers from both departments.

The meeting saw a brief description of the demography of the state and the best practices adopted by Arunachal Pradesh for issuance of ILP. The recently launched tourist eILP portal was also discussed in detail and a live demo and explanation of the nuances of the portal developed by the IT&C department was also given.

The tourist e-ILP portal launched by the Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the 17th Nov’2022, has greatly simplified the process for application for Tourist e-ILP visiting upto a period of 15 days. This has led to a fillip in the tourist potential of the state and has added to Arunachal’s position as an attractive tourism destination. The portal has earned national repute and has already bagged 02 awards at national level for the best government to citizen centric service application.

Appreciating the initiative, the Sikkim delegation expressed their interest in learning and adopting from the best practices adopted by the state of Arunachal Pradesh, and in implementing the Tourist e-ILP in the state of Sikkim. They also requested the IT&C department to handhold them in setting up the same for tourists visiting the state, at the earliest.