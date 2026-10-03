SIFF Asks Arunachal CM for More Time Before SUMP Talks

ITANAGAR- The Siang Indigenous Farmers Forum (SIFF) has requested Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to reschedule a proposed meeting on the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) until after October 11, saying the forum needs time to conduct internal consultations and arrive at a collective position before engaging with the state government. The development was disclosed by SIFF spokesperson Tagori Mize in an interview in social media.

Mize said the forum was aware of Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s proposal to meet SIFF representatives on October 5 to discuss concerns and demands relating to SUMP. Khandu had publicly said on October 2 that he had personally invited SIFF for the October 5 meeting and that the government remained open to dialogue.

According to Mize, SIFF plans to hold internal deliberations between October 4 and October 11 before deciding its position on the proposed talks. The forum therefore wants the meeting with the Chief Minister to take place after October 11.

Mize said it would be premature for SIFF to spell out specific expectations from the proposed meeting before the internal consultation process is completed.

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“The forum will sit together and collectively decide its position. At present, it is too early to comment on what we expect from the meeting.”

The proposed postponement comes amid heightened tensions in the Siang and Upper Siang region over the government’s plan to undertake a Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) exercise for the proposed SUMP.

Protests intensified during Khandu’s September 29–30 visit to Siang and Upper Siang. Road blockades and demonstrations were reported in several areas, while clashes between protesters and security personnel were also reported. Vehicles were damaged or set on fire and the residence of Tuting-Yingkiong MLA Alo Libang was allegedly vandalised during the unrest.

Mize, attributed the recent unrest to what he described as inadequate political outreach and insufficient communication with local communities regarding the proposed project.

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He also alleged that incorrect information had been circulated concerning the number of households that had agreed to the PFR survey. These are SIFF’s assertions and were not independently established in the interview.

Disagreement over the PFR process

The SUMP is currently at the PFR stage. Khandu has said the government is seeking to establish the project’s technical feasibility and that a decision on construction has not yet been taken. He has also said subsequent stages, if the project is found technically feasible, would involve processes including social and environmental assessments and preparation of a Detailed Project Report.

The Chief Minister has further said that public consultation would be required before the project could proceed through subsequent stages, while maintaining that the government intends to carry out the PFR.

SIFF and other groups opposing the project, however, have been demanding a halt to the PFR-related activities and have raised concerns over the deployment of security personnel in project-affected areas. SIFF had publicly opposed the deployment of security forces for facilitating the PFR exercise even before Khandu’s recent visit.

Government says dialogue remains open

The state government has meanwhile indicated that it wants continued engagement with communities.

On September 26, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Ojing Tasing, who heads the Empowered High-Level Committee on SUMP, stressed the need for continuous public engagement and meaningful dialogue to build confidence and address concerns. He also called for transparency, due process and adherence to prescribed procedures during the PFR exercise.

Khandu, speaking after the recent unrest, said the government remained willing to discuss SIFF’s concerns and demands. He expressed hope that dialogue with the forum could lead to an amicable way forward.

The Chief Minister has also distinguished the present PFR exercise from actual dam construction, saying that no decision to build the dam has been taken at this stage.

October 11 now becomes a potential point for renewed dialogue

SIFF’s request means that the proposed October 5 meeting may not take place on that date, subject to the state government’s response.

For SIFF, the immediate priority is to consult internally and establish a collective position before entering into discussions with the Chief Minister. For the government, the stated objective remains completing the PFR process while engaging with local communities.

The requested postponement therefore adds another stage to an already contentious process surrounding SUMP, with the next significant development likely to depend on the outcome of SIFF’s internal deliberations and the government’s response to its request for a meeting after October 11.