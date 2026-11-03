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Siang SP Kamdam Sikom Wins Kendriya Grih Mantri Dakshata Padak 2026

The Siang Superintendent of Police is among 123 personnel recognised in the investigation category, with 490 police and security personnel selected nationally for the 2026 award.

Last Updated: 03/11/2026
1 minute read
Siang SP Kamdam Sikom Wins Kendriya Grih Mantri Dakshata Padak 2026

ITANAGAR:   Arunachal Pradesh Police has earned national recognition as Kamdam Sikom, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Siang district, has been awarded the prestigious Kendriya Grih Mantri Dakshata Padak 2026 for excellence in investigation.

Sikom, an Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS) officer, is among 123 personnel recognised in the investigation category under this year’s awards. A total of 490 personnel from police and security organisations across the country have been selected for the national honour.

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The award recognises his dedication, professional competence and contribution to criminal investigation and the administration of justice.

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Before his present posting in Siang district, Sikom served as Superintendent of Police in East Kameng district, where he earned appreciation for his administrative leadership and policing initiatives.

His professional achievements also include the Best Electoral Practice Award, which he received in January 2025 for his contribution to the successful conduct of the simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024.

During his tenure in East Kameng, Sikom also attracted public appreciation for personally leading efforts to repair a damaged hanging bridge at Venia village. The initiative facilitated the movement of polling personnel and helped ensure the smooth conduct of election-related activities in the area.

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The Kendriya Grih Mantri Dakshata Padak was instituted by the Ministry of Home Affairs in February 2024 to recognise outstanding contributions in four areas: investigation, special operations, intelligence and forensic science.

The selection of 490 personnel this year, including 123 in the investigation category, highlights the national-level recognition of professional excellence and specialised contributions by police and security personnel.

Sikom’s latest achievement adds another significant milestone to his policing career and brings recognition to Arunachal Pradesh Police, highlighting the contribution of officers serving in the state’s challenging geographical and administrative conditions.

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Last Updated: 03/11/2026
1 minute read
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