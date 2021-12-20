Siang River Festival is an opportunity to promote eco-tourism in the region- Pema Khandu

PASIGHAT- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the celebration of Siang River Festival, Siang chapter of the Brahmaputra Utsav here in presence of his cabinet colleagues and legislators.

Speaking at the inaugural event of the festival, the CM hoped that the festival will go a long way in spreading awareness on river rejuvenation and conservation. CM Pema Khandu also said the Siang River Festival is an opportunity to showcase and promote the rich cultural heritage of the local tribes and to promote eco-tourism activities in the region.

Also Read- State Govt decides to lift ban on issuing ILP to reopen tourism sector

On repeated threats from floodwaters of Siang river during the monsoon, the CM assured for measures to protect, maintain and stabilize the riverbanks of Siang river to prevent it from causing erosion and floods.

He said it’s important that the flow of Siang river is kept in control to prevent loss of properties and damages to agriculture fields. Also the CM expressed keen on having discussions with the local community for protection of Siang river.

Also Read- 5 Unique Destinations to Explore in Arunachal Pradesh

DCM Chowna Mein, MLA Kaling Moyong, Brahmaputra Board Chairman Rajiv Yadav, CS Naresh Kumar and DC East Siang Dr Kinny Singh also spoke on the occasion.

The two-day mega event is being organized by State Government in collaboration with the Brahmaputra Board, Ministry of Jal Shakti. The main objective of the festival is to generate awareness on river cleaning, rejuvenation, rainwater harvesting, tourism development etc.

Also Read- Orange gardens in Dambuk attracting tourists

It is being celebrated with the theme of river rejuvenation, freedom struggle and eco-tourism as part of the continuing celebration of 75th years of India’s Independence, portraying country’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The event witnessed cultural presentations by the folk artistes from various Northeastern states under the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC).

Earlier the CM attended a traditional Adi puja made in reverence and adoration to the mighty Siang river. This was followed by his visit to inspection of stalls by various SHGs and departments.