Siang Project Row: Pema Khandu Agrees in Principle to Reduce Security Deployment, Withdraw FIRs﻿

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has agreed in principle to proposals for reducing the deployment of security forces in Siang Valley and withdrawing FIRs registered in connection with protests over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

In a statement posted on social media, Khandu said he had received requests from the Adi Baane Kebang Youth Wing (ABKYW) and the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) seeking a reduction in security deployment and the withdrawal of FIRs.

“I agree to these proposals in principle as confidence-building measures to facilitate dialogue,” the Chief Minister said.

He emphasised the importance of trust and mutual understanding in resolving the ongoing differences, stating, “Dialogue requires trust and mutual understanding. We remain committed to dialogue, consent and finding a constructive way forward.”

Khandu also expressed the expectation that both organisations would work constructively to help create an atmosphere conducive to trust and dialogue in Siang Valley.

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Agreement in principle, implementation awaited

The Chief Minister’s statement signals an in-principle acceptance of the two proposals as measures intended to build confidence and facilitate discussions. However, his post does not specify a timeline for reducing the deployment of security forces or clarify which FIRs would be withdrawn and when the process would take place.

The statement therefore does not, by itself, confirm that either measure has already been implemented.

Also Read- No Final Decision on SUMP Construction Before PFR, Studies and Public Consultation: Pema Khandu

Dispute over the proposed Siang project

The development comes amid continuing tensions over the proposed 11,200-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. The project has faced opposition from sections of the local population, who have raised concerns about the potential impact on ancestral land, livelihoods, the environment and community life.

The government has maintained that preliminary feasibility report (PFR) studies do not amount to final approval for construction and that consultation with affected communities remains essential.

The deployment of security personnel in connection with project-related survey activities and the registration of FIRs against people associated with the protests have emerged as major points of contention.

Khandu’s latest statement places the proposed reduction in security deployment and withdrawal of FIRs within a broader effort to restore trust and create conditions for dialogue. Whether these measures translate into concrete action, and how the organisations and the government proceed with discussions, will be important to the next stage of the dispute.