Siang Par Sangram: Understanding the Controversy Around the Proposed Dam

PASIGHAT- The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) on the Siang River has become the focus of renewed public attention in Arunachal Pradesh following recent incidents of violence, arson and vandalism during protests in Pasighat.

The incidents have brought the controversy surrounding the proposed project back into the spotlight, highlighting concerns among sections of local communities and the differences between the government’s position and the apprehensions expressed by protesters.

Study Process and Local Concerns

The proposed project has generated debate over its potential implications for local communities, land, livelihoods and the environment. While the government has described the current process as being at the study stage, protesters fear that these preliminary activities could eventually lead to the construction of a large dam on the Siang River.

Also Read- Upper Subansiri Bandh: Arson, Vandalism Reported Amid Anti-Dam Protests

The distinction between preliminary studies and the eventual construction of a project has become central to the ongoing debate. The concerns raised by local communities, along with questions about the project’s future, continue to shape the opposition.

Recent Protests Bring the Issue into Focus

Recent unrest in Pasighat, including reports of arson and vandalism, has intensified attention on the issue. The developments have raised questions about the reasons behind the protests and the wider concerns surrounding the proposed project.

Understanding the controversy requires examining the project’s background, the concerns expressed by local communities, the government’s position and the sequence of events that led to the recent unrest.

Also Read- SUMP Protests: East Siang Officials Call for Peace, Warn of Legal Action

BOLE INDIA Documentary Examines the Controversy

Against this backdrop, BOLE INDIA has produced a special video documentary titled “SIANG PAR SANGRAM”, examining the proposed project and the controversy surrounding it.

The documentary explores why the Siang River project has become a subject of intense debate, what concerns have been raised by local communities, how the study process is being viewed by different sides, and the developments surrounding the recent protests.

Watch the full documentary: SIANG PAR SANGRAM

The documentary seeks to provide viewers with a broader understanding of the issue by bringing together the project’s background, the concerns expressed by affected communities and the government’s stated position.

As the debate continues, the key questions remain how local concerns will be addressed, how the project’s next steps will be communicated, and what the future holds for the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.