Siang Mithun Farmers Discuss Disease Prevention and Wildlife Challenges

BINGUNG- An awareness programme on Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) in the Siangmi Breed Mithun and the promotion of semi-intensive Mithun farming was organised at Bingung village in Siang district on July 22, bringing together 64 Mithun farmers to discuss animal health, sustainable farming practices and conservation.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Yika Angu, District Veterinary Officer (In-charge), Siang District, spoke on the causes, prevention and control of Foot-and-Mouth Disease. He emphasised the importance of timely vaccination in protecting Mithun herds from disease outbreaks and safeguarding the livelihoods of farming communities that depend on Mithun rearing.

Speaking on the occasion, Tadang Tamut, Chairman of the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation (JMMFF), highlighted the benefits of adopting semi-intensive Mithun farming. He said the system offers a practical and sustainable approach suited to the present needs of Arunachal Pradesh by improving livestock management, protecting agricultural crops, ensuring better healthcare for animals and supporting the long-term sustainability of Mithun farming.

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Tatok Panor, President of the Siang Mithun Farmers, raised concerns over the increasing threat posed by wild dogs to Mithun populations. He stressed the importance of maintaining ecological balance by conserving natural prey species such as deer and wild pigs, stating that balanced wildlife management is essential for protecting both Mithun and the broader ecosystem.

During the programme, Matpi Tabing, Secretary of the Kebang Mithun Farmers, outlined various initiatives undertaken by the ICAR–National Research Centre on Mithun (ICAR-NRCM) and the Jomlo Mongku Mithun Farmer Federation to promote scientific Mithun husbandry, conservation, sustainable management and improved farming practices.

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The programme served as an interactive platform for farmers to discuss key issues relating to Mithun health, disease prevention, vaccination, wildlife conservation and modern livestock management techniques. Participants also exchanged views on challenges faced by Mithun rearers and explored measures to improve productivity while ensuring sustainable farming.

The active participation of 64 farmers from Bingung village reflected the growing awareness among Mithun rearers regarding scientific livestock management and the importance of adopting sustainable practices to strengthen the future of the Siangmi Breed Mithun.