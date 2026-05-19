Siang DC Calls for Scientific Approach to Debate on Siang River Project in Arunachal Pradesh

BOLENG ( By Tayi Taggu, Deputy Commissioner, Siang District )- The Siang River is the lifeblood of our people through the ages. For generations, its flow has delineated our borders, inspired our songs, and molded our culture, embodying the very essence of the Adi community.

Today, our valley’s surroundings are changing rapidly. From climate shifts causing unprecedented floods to large infrastructure projects just across our borders, the Siang faces challenges our ancestors never encountered. There is growing discontent and concern over the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), a significant issue for the district administration. The community worries about losing land and property they cherish. Yet, as administrators, we see a different threat: making life-changing decisions based on shadows, falsehoods, and rumours instead of scientific facts is dangerous.

This is why the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) is more than just a technical requirement—it serves as our district’s most vital tool for self-determination.

Also Read- The untold stories of Siang River

The discussion around the Siang has long been filled with “what ifs.” To progress, we must focus on “what is.” The PFR serves as our scientific blueprint, uniting top hydrological, geological, and environmental experts to analyze the terrain with precision. They are here to assess the mountains’ strength and the river’s nature. Without this data, we remain uninformed. Designing effective flood-mitigation systems—crucial for downstream communities—depends on understanding the river’s exact volume and flow. Additionally, addressing regional security along the border requires a robust infrastructure plan.

I fully understand the community’s worries about what lies ahead for our valley. Let’s be clear: such a large project will inevitably change our area. However, the key point is that the PFR is the only phase where we set the precise boundaries of that change. It’s where we define protections for our most treasured sites, assess the real worth of every hectare of land, and develop a rehabilitation plan that is not only equitable but also truly transformative for our community.

Also Read- China’s power project on Siang river will have adverse effects- Pema Khandu

Supporting the PFR doesn’t mean giving up our future; it means securing our role. Information is key to negotiations. By enabling scientists to gather facts, we shift from resisting the unknown to negotiating on the basis of known data. This gives us the leverage to insist on the highest safety standards, fair compensation, and strong environmental protections.

The District Administration assures complete transparency during this study. Our scientists are here to observe and analyze under careful supervision. This period is for inquiry, not closure. It is an opportunity to ask important questions: How can we protect our crops from severe floods and handle droughts? How can we use our river to create sustainable economic growth for young people? And how can we strengthen Siang’s crucial role in safeguarding India’s eastern borders?

Also Read- Scientists, Researchers and Activists Demand Halt to Siang Upper Multipurpose Dam Construction

We cannot afford to be a district that makes decisions driven by fear. Instead, we must be guided by strength—the strength that comes from understanding our exact position. Let science inform our strategy. We should collect the facts, assess the impact, and then, with clarity and courage, determine how to shape the next chapter in Siang Valley’s history.

Our river has always supported us. Now, it is our responsibility to support the river—and our children—with a future built on the bedrock of truth. The future of the Siang lies in hope, wisdom and collective action. Development should preserve nature while creating prosperity for future generations. As Barack Obama said “ some other or some other time.” The time to act is now.