Siang Dam Protest Turns Tense in Arunachal, Several Injured

BOLENG / YINGKIONG: Tensions escalated across Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang Valley on Friday as a 12-hour bandh against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) turned confrontational at Dite-Dime, where police used tear gas to disperse protesters. Four to five women were reportedly admitted to hospital, while several police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel sustained injuries in stone pelting.

Two police vehicles were also reportedly burnt near Ranaghat check post during the bandh, which affected East Siang, Siang and Upper Siang districts.

The shutdown was observed from 5 am to 5 pm, bringing normal life largely to a standstill. Reports of deserted streets and burning tyres emerged from several locations as protesters pressed their demands against the proposed hydropower project.

The bandh was jointly called by Adi Baane Kebang United (ABKU), its Youth Wing, the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum Youth Wing (SIFFYW), the SUMP Affected Area Youth Association (SAAYA) and the Adi Galo Welfare Society.

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Four to five women were reportedly admitted to hospital, mainly with breathing difficulties following exposure to tear gas. Some reports indicated that the women were directly affected by the shells.

Four to five police and CRPF personnel were also reportedly injured in the stone pelting. The Superintendent of Police later stated that the situation had been brought under control.

Officials maintained that the bandh remained peaceful in other parts of the affected districts.

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Protesters and local sources, however, alleged that police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel used excessive force. The competing accounts highlight the need for a clear assessment of the circumstances surrounding the confrontation and the injuries.

A separate flashpoint was reported near Ranaghat Bridge in the East Siang area, where student protesters reportedly faced off with East Siang Police.

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Reports also indicated attempts to damage barricades and vehicles, alongside tyre burning at various locations.

Two police vehicles were reportedly burnt near Ranaghat check post. Further official details about the vehicle damage, the circumstances of the incident and any arrests arising from it were not available in the information provided.

The organisations behind the bandh raised several demands related to the ongoing opposition to the SUMP and recent security operations.

Their demands included:

Immediate release of 10 people arrested or detained in connection with earlier protests against the project.

Withdrawal of CAPF personnel from the region.

A complete halt to pre-feasibility report (PFR) surveys and related activities.

Action on FIRs associated with the protests.

Reinstatement of suspended Gaon Burahs.

Compensation for damaged vehicles and medical expenses.

The groups had earlier issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner and submitted a joint representation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The bandh reflected growing tensions over the project, the deployment of security forces and the handling of protests by local organisations.

The latest confrontation underscores the widening challenge of managing public opposition to the proposed project while maintaining law and order in the Siang Valley.