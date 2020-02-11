Shubanso Pul, Son of ex-Arunachal CM Kalikho Pul found dead in UK

New Delhi

Shubanso Pul , Son of former CM of Arunachal Kalikho Pul has been reportedly found dead in mysterious conditions at his apartment in Brighton in Sussex, UK. He was the son of Late CM Kalikho Pul’s first wife Dangwimsai Pul.

As per the news report, the family and well-wishers are trying to talk to the High Commission of India in London, UK so that his body could be brought back to his home town, said a family member.

It must be note here that , the former chief minister Kalikho Pul had committed suicide in his official bungalow in August 2016.

In an alleged suicide note, Kalikho Pul had accused some SC judges and politicians of wrongdoing. However, the allegations were dismissed by the high court.

Speaking to the Media, Dangwimsai said, “I am in shock, I am so tensed.” She last spoke to Shubanso, on February 8 morning on WhatsApp. “It has only been six months since he joined the University of Sussex, he was relatively new there.”

Calling it a “murder”, she said, “We got to know about his murder on February 9 from the CBI office in Itanagar. We were told that it happened on February 8 evening.”

“My eldest son, who is in Delhi, has got in touch with the Indian High Commission in the UK and we are hoping that some help would be given to us to bring his body home.” She said, “If required, my eldest son will travel to UK.”, said media report.