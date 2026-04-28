SHOCKING- Odisha Man Digs Up Sister to Prove Death at Bank

KEONJHAR- ( Odisha ) A disturbing incident in Keonjhar has drawn attention to gaps in rural banking access and bureaucratic procedures, after a man reportedly exhumed his sister’s remains to prove her death to bank officials.

The incident took place at a branch of Odisha Gramya Bank in Maliposi, where 50-year-old Jeetu Munda arrived carrying skeletal remains in a sack. According to local reports, he sought to withdraw approximately ₹20,000 from the account of his deceased sister, Kalra Munda, who had died in January.

Munda, who lives in a remote tribal area and is reportedly illiterate, said he had visited the bank multiple times to report his sister’s death. He alleged that officials insisted on either the presence of the account holder or submission of a formal death certificate—documents he was unable to provide due to lack of awareness and access.

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Claiming repeated requests were not addressed, Munda said he resorted to exhuming his sister’s body from the burial ground and carrying the remains to the bank as “proof.” Witnesses described panic among staff and customers when he opened the sack inside the premises.

Police from the local station arrived at the scene shortly after being alerted and took control of the situation. The remains were later returned and reburied in the village.

Bank authorities denied asking for physical proof of death, stating that standard procedures require legal documentation such as a death certificate and verification of legal heirs to prevent fraud. Officials suggested that the incident may have resulted from miscommunication.

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Local administration acknowledged the seriousness of the case, describing it as both tragic and indicative of systemic gaps. Authorities noted that while financial regulations are necessary, the lack of accessible guidance for individuals in remote areas remains a concern.

Following the incident, district officials intervened to assist Munda. Steps have been initiated to fast-track the issuance of required documents, including a death certificate and legal heir certification, on humanitarian grounds.

The episode has sparked wider discussion about the accessibility of public services in rural and tribal regions, particularly for individuals with limited literacy and institutional support.