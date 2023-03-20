Shocking News: Girl Raped Minor Boy in MP’s Indore

Girl Raped Minor Boy- Have you ever heard that a girl has raped a minor boy and has been punished by the court, if not, then must read this shocking news.

The case pertains to Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. Here for the first time a girl has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in a rape case. This sentence has been given by the Indore court. The girl has been sentenced on the charge of forcibly having several times physical relations with the minor boy by taking him along with her to Gujarat .

Let us tell you that on November 5, 2018, a woman lodged a complaint at Banganga police station in Indore that her 15-year-old son had gone to a nearby shop to buy milk for kheer on November 3, 2018, but even after a long time, he did not return home.

The woman searched a lot for the son around and also at relatives, but nothing was found about him. After this, the woman had pleaded with the police to find her son, fearing that her son might be abducted.

After this the police started searching for the missing teenager. After a few days, the police found that teenager, who was with a young woman.

When the police interrogated the teenager, he told that a 19-year-old girl from Rajasthan had fraudulently taken him along with her to Gujarat. There he employed in a tile making factory.

The victim teenager told that the girl used to force him to have physical relations again and again. The boy told that the girl used to keep his mobile phone with her so that he could not talk to his family members.

Based on the statements of the victim boy, the police arrested the accused girl and registered a case against her under the POCSO Act. The police got the girl’s medical test done and when they examined the accused girl, they were also found to be correct.

District Prosecution Officer Sanjeev Srivastava told that this girl had called the minor boy that I had a fight with my family members, you come with me. She lured the minor and took him to Gujarat and made him work in a company.

The girl used to live there in a rented house with the boy and used to pressurize him to have a physical relationship with her. The District Prosecuting Officer said that this is the first case when a girl has been sentenced under the POCSO Act.

The court, while giving its verdict in this case on March 15, sentenced the guilty girl to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of three thousand rupees. Along with this, the court has also recommended that the victim teenager be given Rs 50,000 as compensation.