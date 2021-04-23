SHOCKING- Dead body falls from ambulance on its way to crematorium in Madhya Pradesh

VIDISHA ( Madhya Pradesh ): A video showing dead body – seemingly of a patient who probably had succumbed to Coronavirus Diseas (COVID-19), falling from the ambulance on its way to crematorium has sent shock waves in Madhya Pradesh already ravaged by the intensity of the Pandemic.

The families and kin of Covid-19 patients are complaining that the dead bodies of their loved ones are not being handed to them.

Amidst these allegations the shocking video emerged that showed the ambulance coming out of a hospital in Vidisha – some 62.5 kms from capital of Madhya Pradesh Bhopal.

As the ambulance came out of the gate and sped to its destination the dead body fell from it. The shocking scene led to people shouting in panic and leading the driver to stop the ambulance.

WATCH VIDEO-