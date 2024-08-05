Sheikh Hasina Flees Bangladesh, Lands At Hindon Airbase Near Delhi

NEW DELHI- Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina landed at the Hindon Air Force base in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad – around 30 km from Delhi – Monday evening. She was received by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Sheikh Hasina is expected to leave, almost immediately, for London, NDTV reported.

The 76-year-old five-time Prime Minister had resigned from her position after violent protests over a government jobs quota killed more than 300 people.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Army, which gave Sheikh Hasina 45 minutes to resign after her government couldn’t control the violence, has taken control.

In a televised address Army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said the military will form an “interim government” and told protesters to stand down.

“There is a crisis. I have met Opposition leaders and we have decided to form an interim government to run this country. I take all responsibility and promise to protect your life and property. Your demands will be fulfilled. Please stop the violence,” the Army chief said.

The protests began late last month over a quota system that reserves up to 30 per cent of government jobs for family members of veterans from Bangladesh’s 1971 war against Pakistan. Since then the number of dead has crossed 300.

The protests died down, briefly, after the Bangladesh Supreme Court cut the reservations to 5 per cent. But it flared back up after student leaders said the government had ignored some of their demands. This triggered demands for Sheikh Hasina to quit.