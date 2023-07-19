Several hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh being transferred to CPSUs

NEW DELHI- In a significant development, several large hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh, which previously witnessed unsatisfactory progress under private developers are now being transferred to central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) operating in the hydropower sector.

This conscious effort, initiated by the State government, aims to ensure the successful development of these projects.

Four CPSUs have been identified for this purpose, namely NEEPCO Ltd, NHPC Ltd, SJVN Ltd and THDC India Ltd.

The transfer process has been carefully designed in consultation with various stakeholders, including the Government of India (GOI), and is set to culminate with the signing of memorandum of agreements (MoAs) between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh (GoAP) and the CPSUs.

To expedite and facilitate the smooth transfer of these projects, the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, accompanied by Dr. Hari Krishna Paliwal, Advisor to GOAP, held a meeting with Raj Kumar Singh, the Power Minister of GOI, today.

The progress made in various steps leading to the transfer was discussed during the meeting. The Power Minister was duly informed about the headway achieved by the State government in this regard.

Furthermore, certain issues that required the attention of the Power Minister were also addressed during the meeting. Mr. Singh promptly took action on these matters and commended the efforts made by GOAP in the overall development of hydropower in the State, particularly in the transfer of large projects to CPSUs.

Expressing his appreciation, Mr. Singh stated that these projects have the potential to revolutionise the economic well-being of the people in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

He assured to visit the State next month to personally witness the transfer of these projects to CPSUs through the signing of MoAs.

This strategic move by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, supported by the Power Minister of GOI, marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of hydropower development in the region. It is expected to bring about lasting positive impacts on the economy and the lives of the people in Arunachal Pradesh.