Seva Sankalp Abhiyan- Government departments across six locations in Arunachal Pradesh took part in Seva Sankalp Abhiyan camps on Tuesday, bringing a range of welfare schemes and citizen-centric services closer to people at the local level.

The camps were held at Etalin in Dibang Valley, Yazali in Keyi Panyor, Daporijo in Upper Subansiri, Hayuliang in Anjaw, Hija in Lower Subansiri and Tawang. The initiatives brought multiple departments together at single venues, allowing residents to access information, applications, welfare benefits and other public services without having to approach different offices separately.

The scale of participation varied across locations. Around 1,000 people benefited at Yazali, while more than 250 beneficiaries attended the camp at Daporijo. At Hija, more than 25 departments participated in the day-long outreach programme.

Tawang: Seva Sankalp Camp Offers Certificates, Health and Financial Services

The Tawang District Administration conducted a Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Camp at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office Complex to bring various government services and welfare schemes closer to citizens.

The camp, organised in line with the Seva Aapke Dwar initiative, brought government departments and service providers together at a single venue, allowing residents to access information, submit applications and complete formalities.

Services available at the camp included Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, electricity-related services, awareness on Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana, ST and PRC certificates, birth certificates, AB-PMJAY, Aadhaar enrolment and updation, and NCD clinic facilities, among other departmental services.

Officials interacted directly with beneficiaries and assisted them with applications, documentation and other formalities.

Gaon Burahs, PRI members, Bazar Secretaries, villagers and members of the general public also participated in the camp, contributing to wider awareness of government schemes and services.

Alongside the outreach programme, essay writing, written and debate competitions were held for junior and senior categories at Government Upper Primary School, PWD Colony, Tawang.

Earlier, In-charge Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta administered a Non-Violence and Peace Pledge to participants. The district administration reiterated its focus on strengthening last-mile delivery and ensuring that eligible beneficiaries can access government welfare programmes in a timely and convenient manner.

Etalin: Mega Outreach Camp Brings Welfare Services Under One Roof

The District Administration of Dibang Valley organised a Mega Outreach Camp under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at Etalin on Tuesday, bringing multiple government departments together to provide information, enrolment assistance and citizen services under various Central and State government schemes.

The initiative was organised under the theme “From Social Welfare Schemes to Citizen Services: All Benefits Under One Roof”, with departments providing support across healthcare, social security, agriculture and horticulture, housing, energy, financial inclusion and livelihood generation.

Deputy Commissioner Yashwant Meena, ZPC Sadu Mihu, ZPM Anelih Smti Tuyi Yalla, Circle Officers, heads of departments, PRI members, Gaon Burahs and members of the public attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner stressed that welfare initiatives should reach eligible citizens and not remain confined to schemes on paper. ZPC Sadu Mihu also encouraged young people to make use of government livelihood and self-employment opportunities, particularly in agriculture and horticulture.

The camp was coordinated under the supervision of Circle Officer, Etalin, Gemin Tayeng.

Yazali: Around 1,000 People Access Government Services at Seva Sankalp Camp

Around 1,000 people from villages under Yazali Circle benefited from a Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Camp organised by the District Administration of Keyi Panyor at Government Secondary School, Pitapool.

The camp aimed to bring citizen-centric government services and welfare schemes closer to people, particularly those living in remote and rural areas, while promoting the collective vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.

A large number of departments participated, including Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Rural Development, Health, Industry, Power, Labour and Employment, Tourism, Forest, Women and Child Development, Police, Post Office, Transport and banking services.

Residents received assistance with welfare schemes, health screening, Aadhaar-related services, agricultural and horticultural schemes, livestock services, labour registration, postal and banking facilities, driving licence and motor vehicle-related forms, certificates and other essential services.

Deputy Commissioner Ankita Mishra, SP Dr Akanksha Milind Tamgadge, ADC Tajing Padung and other officials attended the programme. APEDA Chairman-cum-former Education Minister Er. Taba Tedir also visited the camp and interacted with officials and members of the public.

Daporijo: Over 250 Beneficiaries Avail Government Services

More than 250 beneficiaries availed government services and assistance at a Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan camp held at Singhik Hall, Daporijo, as part of efforts to strengthen last-mile delivery of public services in Upper Subansiri district.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Jyoti Sikom, who attended the programme as Chief Guest, inspected the various departmental counters along with Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, Superintendent of Police Pawan Yadav and other PRI representatives.

The dignitaries interacted with officials and beneficiaries and reviewed arrangements for delivering services and assistance at the camp. Multiple government departments operated from a common platform, enabling citizens to access information and complete necessary formalities at a single location.

The inspection also highlighted the importance of inter-departmental coordination, timely assistance and transparent and accessible service delivery at the grassroots level.

Hayuliang: 17 Departments Join Outreach Camp; NDRF Demonstrates Disaster Preparedness

A Seva Sankalp Abhiyan camp was organised at the General Ground, Hayuliang, with the objective of bringing government services and welfare benefits directly to residents.

The programme was inaugurated by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Chenumlu Mitti in the presence of the Deputy Commissioner, Anjaw, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hayuliang, Gaon Burahs, public representatives, heads of departments and local residents.

A total of 17 line departments participated in the camp and provided various government services and information. A special feature of the programme was a demonstration by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on earthquake preparedness and safety measures.

Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin urged citizens to make full use of government schemes and welfare benefits available through the initiative.

He also appealed to the public to collectively work towards eliminating opium cultivation and consumption, and called for community cooperation to make the district free from opium-related activities.

The programme witnessed participation from government departments, public representatives, Gaon Burahs and local residents.

ZIRO: 25-Plus Departments Provide Doorstep Services to Rural Residents

The Lower Subansiri district administration conducted a large-scale Seva Sankalp Abhiyan outreach camp at Government Higher Secondary School, Hija, providing a range of administrative, financial, healthcare and welfare services to local residents.

Held in alignment with the Seva Aapke Dwar initiative, the day-long camp brought officials and technical staff from more than 25 government departments to a single location for on-site service delivery and processing.

Residents accessed services ranging from ST, birth, death, PRC and income certificates to free medical check-ups, child immunisation, diagnostic tests and enrolment under health and welfare schemes.

Agriculture and allied departments processed applications relating to PM-Kisan, Soil Health Cards, Atmanirbhar Krishi and Pashu Palan Yojanas, besides providing livestock treatment.

Other services included electricity bill payments, DDUJGY connections, water quality testing, PMAY housing applications, bank account opening, financial literacy assistance, Aadhaar and ration-card related services, student stipend assistance and pension processing.

Local Community Based Organisations and the Gaon Bura-Buri Association helped mobilise residents from Hija and neighbouring villages. District authorities described the initiative as part of efforts to ensure transparent, accessible and citizen-centric governance.

Yes, this should be added as a separate location report and can then be merged with the six-location story. It also adds an important East Siang/Pasighat-area dimension to the overall statewide outreach.

Borguli: Seva Sankalp Camp Brings Public Services to Namsing Circle Villagers

Villagers from Namsing Circle and nearby areas under Mebo Sub-Division accessed government services at a Seva Sankalp Abhiyan camp held at Government Higher Secondary School, Borguli, on Tuesday.

The camp brought officials and representatives of departments serving under Mebo Sub-Division to the village, allowing residents to access certificates, information and assistance related to various government schemes and public services locally.

Bapiyang Tayeng, Zilla Parishad Member for Monggu Banggo-I, attended the programme as Chief Guest along with Toimi Tagi, Circle Officer, Namsing. Gaon Burahs from Borguli and neighbouring villages, village heads and public representatives also attended the camp.

During the camp, beneficiaries were issued Scheduled Tribe (ST), Permanent Residence Certificate (PRC) and birth certificates. Residents also sought information and assistance regarding other public services made available at the outreach venue.

Services and information covered ST, PRC and birth certificates, health programmes, Aadhaar enrolment and correction, financial literacy, pensions, insurance, agriculture and other welfare schemes, besides assistance related to bank accounts and identity documents.

The camp was part of a district-wide outreach programme ordered by Deputy Commissioner Sonalika Jiwani on September 24, with the objective of explaining Central and State government schemes and facilitating enrolment of eligible residents under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, in line with Seva Aapke Dwar.

By bringing officials and service information directly to Borguli, the initiative provided residents of Namsing Circle with a local opportunity to obtain important certificates and approach government departments regarding schemes and applications.

The outreach was not limited to Borguli. Similar Seva Sankalp Abhiyan programmes were also held on Tuesday at Government Higher Secondary School, Sille, covering villages around the Sille-Oyan area under Ruksin Sub-Division, and at Government Higher Secondary School, Balek, near Pasighat, covering villages in the surrounding Balek area.

The camps were aimed at taking government services closer to residents in the respective areas.

Yes, this should also be added as a separate location section. Tirap is significant because the programme was conducted simultaneously across all four Assembly Constituencies of the district, making it one of the wider district-level outreach exercises in the reports you have provided.

Tirap: Seva Sankalp Camps Held Across Tirap Dist

The District Administration of Tirap, in collaboration with various line departments, conducted Seva Sankalp Abhiyan camps simultaneously across all four Assembly Constituencies of the district on September 29, bringing government services, welfare schemes and awareness programmes closer to residents.

The camps were held at Borduria-Bogapani, Khonsa East, Khonsa West and Namsang, with residents from adjoining areas participating in the outreach programmes and accessing services at their local venues.

At 57-Borduria-Bogapani Assembly Constituency, the programme was held at Towang Lowangdong Auditorium, Borduria, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Tirap Badonlum Tawsik and Zilla Parishad Chairperson John K. K. Matey, along with officials from various line departments.

At 55-Khonsa East Assembly Constituency, the camp was organised at the Office of the Circle Officer, Bari Basip, with participation from district and departmental officials, PRI representatives and local stakeholders.

The 56-Khonsa West Assembly Constituency camp was held at the Office of the Assistant Commissioner, Lazu, while the programme for 54-Namsang Assembly Constituency took place at Government Upper Primary School, Namsang. Officials, PRI representatives and local stakeholders participated in the respective programmes.

ASHA workers and ASHA facilitators from Namsang block also participated in the Namsang camp.

Addressing the gatherings, Deputy Commissioner Badonlum Tawsik said the primary objective of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was to ensure citizen-centric delivery of government services directly to people, particularly those living in remote and far-flung areas.

He urged residents to make use of government schemes and called upon officials to ensure efficient and dedicated service delivery to eligible beneficiaries.

At Borduria, ZPC Tirap John K. K. Matey highlighted the campaign’s wider objective of strengthening grassroots-level service delivery and improving public access to welfare programmes.

The camps provided opportunities for on-the-spot registration, enrolment, application processing and dissemination of information on Central and State government schemes.

The District Administration facilitated issuance of Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates and Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs). The Health and Family Welfare Department assisted beneficiaries with enrolment under Chief Minister’s Aarogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY) and Ayushman Bharat–Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries, Food & Civil Supplies and Veterinary departments provided services including distribution of seeds, agricultural tools and medicines, e-KYC of ration cards and information about departmental schemes.

The Forest Department distributed saplings and conducted awareness programmes relating to forest conservation, wildlife protection and prevention of forest fires.

Banking services were also made available at the outreach locations.

State Bank of India, Khonsa, provided services at Bari Basip; Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank participated at Borduria; and ICICI Bank, Khonsa, provided services at Lazu.

Residents could access facilities including bank account opening, insurance services and financial literacy awareness.

The Education Department and Department of Economics & Statistics facilitated Aadhaar enrolment services, while Rural Development and Block Development Offices provided assistance relating to MGNREGA and income certificates.

The District Mission Management Unit of Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) conducted financial literacy and awareness programmes.

The Department of Women and Child Development provided information and services related to Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), pension schemes, Mission Vatsalya and One Stop Centre.

The Department of Power and APEDA also conducted awareness programmes on PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, including information on renewable-energy adoption and available scheme benefits.

The district administration said the strong participation of residents reflected the reach of the outreach initiative and its focus on bringing government services closer to people.

The Tirap camps thus added another district-wide dimension to the September 29 Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, with all four Assembly Constituencies covered simultaneously and multiple departments providing services at local venues.