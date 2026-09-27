Seva Sankalp Abhiyan Launched at Pittung, Camp Also Held at Mariyang

YINGKIONG- The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan was launched at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV), Pittung, in Upper Siang district on Saturday, with Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung inaugurating the programme.

The month-long campaign, being observed from September 17 to October 17, is aimed at taking citizen-centric government services and welfare initiatives closer to people, particularly those living in remote and far-flung areas. According to the district press release, the initiative seeks to reduce the need for residents to travel long distances to access government services by promoting doorstep delivery and wider public outreach.

Addressing the gathering at Pittung, Natung recalled the Air Gun Surrender Movement, highlighting its role in encouraging changes in attitudes towards wildlife conservation. He appreciated the Adi community for voluntarily giving up the use of air guns for hunting.

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Natung, along with other dignitaries, also participated in tree plantation under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

Pani Taram, PS, PHE & WS, outlined activities planned under the month-long campaign, including service-oriented camps, sports and literary programmes. He stressed the importance of preserving indigenous languages and suggested that literary activities be conducted in local languages wherever possible. He also called for public issues to be addressed through dialogue with the government and administration.

ZPM, Jengging-2, Orik Tali, and Deputy Commissioner, Upper Siang, Dr Ashok Tajo, also addressed the gathering. The Deputy Commissioner called for active public participation and cooperation for the effective implementation of government schemes and programmes.

The Pittung camp brought together representatives from 21 government departments, including banks, enabling residents to access services and obtain information from multiple departments at a single location.

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A separate Seva Sankalp Abhiyan camp was also organised at Mariyang, where Zilla Parishad Member Karsing Pertin inaugurated the programme. Various government departments provided services and disseminated information about welfare schemes and programmes. According to the district administration, hundreds of people from Mariyang and adjoining areas benefited from the camp.

The Seva Sankalp Abhiyan in Arunachal Pradesh is part of a wider month-long programme announced for September 17–October 17, with service-oriented activities planned across the state.