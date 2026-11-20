THINGBU ( Tawang ) A total of 274 beneficiaries availed themselves of various government services during a Seva Aapke Dwar camp organised at Thingbu village under Jang Sub-Division of Tawang district on Friday, with Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo reviewing public grievances, essential services and educational infrastructure during her visit.

The camp was inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner in the presence of ADC Jang Hakraso Kri, AC Thingbu Thutan Wangchu, DPO Tawang Nawang Thutan, Heads of Departments of Jang Sub-Division and officials from the district administration.

Departmental stalls were established to facilitate access to government welfare schemes and essential public services. Following the inauguration, the Deputy Commissioner visited the stalls and interacted with officials and residents.

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During the administrative interaction, Angmo reviewed public grievances concerning drinking water facilities, electricity supply, healthcare, veterinary services, mobile network connectivity and access to essential citizen services.

Emphasising the importance of last-mile delivery of government benefits, particularly in remote areas, she stressed proper maintenance of water supply systems and safety inspections of electrical infrastructure in schools and government offices. The proposed operationalisation of a new power substation was also discussed.

Issues concerning the regular attendance of healthcare personnel at the Health and Wellness Centre, availability of veterinary services and poor mobile connectivity were also taken up. The Deputy Commissioner urged eligible residents to avail themselves of Aadhaar enrolment and other documentation facilities, including certificates, and stressed timely redressal of public grievances.

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Addressing the gathering, ADC Jang Hakraso Kri highlighted the responsibilities of Village Authorities and called upon community leaders and residents to maintain peace, harmony and cooperation. He also stressed rational planning, sustainable development and proper monitoring of ongoing projects to ensure quality and accountability.

AC Thingbu Thutan Wangchu explained the objectives of the Seva Aapke Dwar initiative, being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. He said the programme aims to bring government services closer to people, particularly those living in remote and far-flung areas, and encouraged villagers to make full use of the opportunities provided.

As part of the programme, the Deputy Commissioner distributed sports equipment, winter caps and stationery items to students. Books and kits were also provided for the school library, while organic manure was distributed among 15 beneficiaries.

School Infrastructure and Quality Education in Focus

Following the camp, the Deputy Commissioner, accompanied by AC Thingbu and other officials, inspected several government facilities, including the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalaya (NSCBAV) Hostel, Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Centre, Inspection Bungalow and Health and Wellness Centre.

Later in the afternoon, Angmo, along with ADC Jang Hakraso Kri, AC Thingbu Thutan Wangchu, DDSE Hridar Phuntsok and BEO Lobsang Tashi, attended a Parent-Teacher Meeting at NSCBAV School.

Interacting with parents, teachers and students, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the importance of quality education and called for special attention and support for Children with Special Needs.

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She enquired about students’ academic performance and examination results and urged parents to visit the residential school and hostel regularly to monitor their children’s progress.

Stressing that education should go beyond merely passing examinations, she called upon teachers and parents to work collectively towards improving academic standards and learning outcomes.

She also encouraged parents to develop a positive attitude towards education and help create an enabling environment in which every child gets an opportunity to realise their full potential.

ADC Jang Hakraso Kri highlighted the role of teachers as mentors and urged them to provide continuous guidance, motivation and support to students.

The programme highlighted the district administration’s efforts to strengthen grassroots governance, improve public service delivery and promote inclusive development and quality education in remote areas of Tawang district.