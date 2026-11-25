YOGLU- The District Administration, Keyi Panyor, commenced Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Phase-II at Yoglu Village on November 25, with the objective of bringing essential government services closer to the people, particularly those residing in remote and rural areas.

The programme was held in the presence of Deputy Commissioner in-charge Tajing Padung, Circle Officer (CO) John Diru, Gram Panchayat Chairperson (GPC) Smti Likha Neme, Heads of Departments (HODs) from various departments, PI, PRI members, government officials, doctors, police personnel and villagers. The camp facilitated a wide range of public services and welfare activities under one roof.

The Jan Suvidha Branch provided services related to Scheduled Tribe (ST), Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC), Income Certificate and other essential documents. The Health Department facilitated Ayushman Bharat registration, free medical check-ups for blood pressure, blood sugar and hepatitis, vaccination services, and awareness campaigns under the Tobacco-Free Youth initiative.

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The Power Department facilitated applications for new electricity connections, while the Department of Trade and Commerce issued new trade licences and provided consultation on entrepreneurship and business opportunities. The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) conducted financial literacy awareness, and the Agriculture Department distributed seeds to farmers.

The Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department conducted rabies vaccination, while the Horticulture Department disseminated information on package of practices for cultivating various fruits. The Police Department conducted awareness on NDPS, sexual harassment, cybercrime and other safety-related issues. Meanwhile, the Food and Civil Supplies Department facilitated the issuance of new ration cards and biometric updates.

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The Women and Child Development (WCD) Department facilitated registration of old-age pension beneficiaries, while the Labour and Employment Department provided labour registration services. The Department of Fisheries also participated in the camp, extending its services and interacting with the public.

A large number of residents from Yoglu and neighbouring villages turned up at the camp and availed the services and benefits provided by the participating departments. The initiative received an encouraging response, reflecting the importance of bringing government services directly to the people and making public service delivery more accessible, convenient and inclusive.

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The District Administration, Keyi Panyor, will organise six more camps under Phase-II at Kuchkut, Talo, Dodo, Ekhataya, Loth and Pistana. The campaign will culminate at Pistana on December 15, 2026.

Through Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 Phase-II, the District Administration aims to ensure that government services, welfare schemes, information and assistance reach the grassroots level, reinforcing its commitment towards responsive governance and citizen-centric administration.