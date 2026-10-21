Seppa to Host Three-Day Indigenous Youth Festival from November 12﻿

SEPPA- Preparations for the 7th Indigenous Youth Festival (IYF) 2026 were reviewed at a coordination meeting in Seppa on Tuesday, with the East Kameng district administration and the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) discussing arrangements for the three-day event scheduled from November 12 to 14.

The meeting was held at Abotani Hall in the District Secretariat under the chairmanship of Mama Natung, Arunachal Pradesh Minister for Home and Inter-State Border Affairs, Public Health Engineering and Water Supply, and Indigenous Affairs.

The festival’s central concept this year is “Reimagining the Festival Experience,” with an emphasis on moving beyond cultural performances towards greater youth participation, interaction among communities and a stronger connection with indigenous roots and traditions.

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Identity, Interaction and Legacy at the Centre

The festival will be guided by three principles: Identity, Interaction and Legacy. The organisers aim to encourage young people to understand their cultural heritage, build connections across indigenous communities and take responsibility for preserving their traditions for future generations.

The three-day programme will follow a distinct theme each day: “Discover Your Identity” on November 12, “Learn from Each Other” on November 13 and “Carry It Forward” on November 14.

The themes are intended to connect cultural awareness with community interaction and the continued transmission of indigenous knowledge and values.

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Traditional Sports and Cultural Activities Planned

The festival will feature folk and war dances, storytelling sessions, handicraft exhibitions, indigenous cuisine and traditional sports. Major attractions are expected to include the Indigenous Warrior Challenge, archery, shot put, arm wrestling and tug of war.

These activities are intended to showcase the skills, strength and cultural traditions of indigenous communities while providing young participants with opportunities to engage in shared activities.

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Proposal to Make Festival a Regular Event

The coordination meeting also discussed the possibility of making the Indigenous Youth Festival a regular feature of the annual calendar. According to the information provided by the district administration, the festival is currently held once every three years, and the 2026 edition will be its seventh.

The proposed focus on youth engagement and inter-community interaction reflects an effort to make the festival more than a platform for cultural display. Its broader objective is to encourage younger generations to take an active role in safeguarding indigenous faith, values and traditions.

With Seppa preparing to host the three-day event, coordination between the district administration and IFCSAP will be central to organising the programme and facilitating participation.

The festival is expected to bring indigenous communities together through cultural exchanges, traditional activities and opportunities for younger participants to strengthen their understanding of their heritage.