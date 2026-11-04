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Senior IPS Officer Rajesh Kumar Appointed DGP of Arunachal Pradesh

The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the premature repatriation of 1995-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer Rajesh Kumar from the CRPF, paving the way for his appointment as Director General of Police of Arunachal Pradesh.

Last Updated: 04/11/2026
2 minutes read
Senior IPS Officer Rajesh Kumar Appointed DGP of Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI-  The Ministry of Home Affairs has appointed senior IPS officer Rajesh Kumar as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh.

Kumar, a 1995-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been prematurely repatriated from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to his parent cadre with immediate effect.

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According to an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) approved the Ministry of Home Affairs proposal for Kumar’s premature repatriation.

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The order stated that Rajesh Kumar, IPS, Special Director General, CRPF, would return to his AGMUT cadre with immediate effect.

Kumar brings extensive experience in law-and-order management, security operations and counter-insurgency, particularly from his long service in Jammu and Kashmir.

He joined the CRPF on central deputation around March 2018 as an Inspector General. In June 2019, following the Pulwama attack, he was appointed IG CRPF (Operations), Kashmir, during a particularly sensitive period for security operations in the region.

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Over the course of his career, Kumar has held several important positions in Jammu and Kashmir, including DIG of the North Kashmir Range covering the Baramulla area, IGP of Jammu Zone and IG of the Special Security Group (SSG).

His experience includes handling complex security and law-and-order situations as well as field operations in conflict and militancy-affected areas.

During his tenure with the CRPF, Kumar also served as IG (Administration) at the force headquarters around 2023. He was subsequently elevated to the rank of Additional Director General (ADG).

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In September 2026, he was promoted on an in-situ basis to the rank of Special Director General (Spl. DG), CRPF.

Kumar has also received several prestigious police decorations during his career. These include the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry in 2010, the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2011, and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2018.

His appointment brings a senior police officer with extensive operational and administrative experience to the helm of the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Meanwhile, his batchmate Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal has been brought to Delhi.

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Last Updated: 04/11/2026
2 minutes read
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