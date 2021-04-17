Second wave of Coronavirus has emerged as a real threat: Arunachal CM 

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu this morning held two separate virtual meetings – first with legislators and the second with corporators, councilors and zilla parishad members – to take stock of the COVID 19 situation in the state and to get suggestions for the government to deal with it.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the second wave of the dreaded virus has emerged as a real threat owing to its more infectious nature resulting in higher mortality rate than the first wave that had rocked the world last year.

The virtual meeting, conceptualized and chaired by Governor Brig (Rtd) B D Mishra, specifically concentrated on preparedness of five districts that have witnessed a spike in COVID positive cases in recent times. These are Lower Dibang Valley, Papum Pare, Namsai, East Siang and West Kameng.

Khandu emphasized on strict adherence to COVID 19 SoPs while encouraging all eligible people to get vaccinated. He dispensed rumours on ineffectiveness and side-effects of the vaccine and said that the vaccine being provided by the government is safe and effective against the deadly virus.

“Till yesterday, we have vaccinated about 1.35 lakh people. Going by the rapid increase in COVID positive cases, we have to get more and more people vaccinated. Legislators, corporators, councilors and panchayat members need to encourage people to go for vaccination besides creating awareness on compulsory wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and proper hygiene,” he said.

Khandu also emphasized on more testing through Truenat and RT-PCR. He said testing, tracking and treatment has to be ramped up.

“By Monday the government, through the department of Health and Family Welfare, will notify the guidelines to combat this second wave of corona virus,” he informed.

All entry points to the state will be on vigil and testing will be made compulsory for all people entering the state. Also restrictions will be put on social gatherings and functions.

Several legislators and local body leaders urged the government to reduce the RT-PCR and RAT charges for the poor to get tested for the virus. Many also suggested that the vaccination be made available to people of all age groups. At present it is being offered only to people above 45 years of age.

The demand for vaccination to all came from the alarming report that the second wave of COVID 19 has victimized people within the age bracket of 15 to 29 years the most.

Health Minister Alo Libang sought the cooperation and support of all to arrest the spread of Corona virus in the state. He said compared to other parts of the country, Arunachal Pradesh is in the safer side but people will have to be cautious.

“We successfully thwarted the virus last year. If we are all together is in this battle, we will again succeed,” he said.

The Governor, in his remarks, appreciated the concern and enthusiasm of the state government to deal with the pandemic. He too emphasized on ramping up covid tests and the vaccination drive.

He expressed faith on the state government under the leadership of Khandu and said the state will emerged victorious in this battle against COVID 19 for the second time.