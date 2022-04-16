Arunachal

SDLSU expresses satisfaction over sanctioning of funds for construction of a new bridge over Siang river at Rasing village

April 16, 2022
0 1 minute read
SDLSU expresses satisfaction over sanctioning of funds for construction of a new bridge over Siang river at Rasing village

PASIGHAT-  The Siang District Law Students’ Union (SDLSU) of Siang district has expressed happiness and satisfaction over the sanctioning of funds for construction of a long awaited bridge over Siang river under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) at Rasing village to connect Kamuk and Rasing.

The said new bridge over Siang river will connect not only the unconnected villages of the left bank under Siang district but also it will boost up the agricultural and horticultural products of farmers which will enhance the livelihood of the area. The bridge will also ease the day to day problems faced by the area in terms of medical emergencies and other infrastructure developments. “We firmly believe that all the endeavors and efforts of the state government will lead and demonstrate more such commendable initiatives next year”, added SDLSU.

It give us immense pleasure and satisfaction to congratulate the state government led by its young and dynamic Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament, Alo Libang, Minister Health & Family Welfare, Ojing Tasing, MLA 35th Pangin-Boleng, Talem Taboh, MLA 32nd Rumgong and Nalong Mize, State General Secretary, BJP for sanctioning the long awaited bride over mighty river Siang at Rasing Village (Kammuk to Rasing) under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), added SDLSU in a release this evening.

After the sanctioning of funds for the construction of new Arch bridge with a total budget of Rs. 50 Crore under CRIF in the recent months, Lok Sabha MP, Tapir, Minister Health, Alo Libang, local MLA, Ojing Tasing and Rumgong MLA, Talem Taboh visited the Rasing village today to convey the message of sanctioning of funds to the villagers. The entire villagers of Rasing and other nearby villages also expressed their joy over the new development.

Related Articles

Tags
April 16, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Agriculture market at Tengapani

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Agriculture market at Tengapani

April 12, 2022
Six new heliports will be developed in Arunachal Pradesh- Union Minister

Six new heliports will be developed in Arunachal Pradesh- Union Minister

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: Alliance Air's First Made in India DO-228 Flight lands in Pasighat

Arunachal: Alliance Air’s First Made in India DO-228 Flight lands in Pasighat

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: State's first weaving instructress Oney Milang Ratan passes away at Roing

Arunachal: State’s first weaving instructress Oney Milang Ratan passes away at Roing

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: Pangi village pays mass funeral to Late Yakiam Tamuk Siram

Arunachal: Pangi village pays mass funeral to Late Yakiam Tamuk Siram

April 11, 2022
Arunachal: Mission Parivaar Vikas launched in Tawang

Arunachal: Mission Parivaar Vikas launched in Tawang

April 11, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates AROGYA Ram Gehani Center in Roing

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates AROGYA Ram Gehani Center in Roing

April 10, 2022
Arunachal launches online course on drug abuse prevention for Govt employees

Arunachal launches online course on drug abuse prevention for Govt employees

April 8, 2022
Itanagar: Kamlung Mossang unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at  Bank Tinali

Itanagar: Kamlung Mossang unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at  Bank Tinali

April 7, 2022
Arunachal: Minister urges public to discourage opium production and consumption

Arunachal: Minister urges public to discourage opium production and consumption

April 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button