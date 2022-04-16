SDLSU expresses satisfaction over sanctioning of funds for construction of a new bridge over Siang river at Rasing village

PASIGHAT- The Siang District Law Students’ Union (SDLSU) of Siang district has expressed happiness and satisfaction over the sanctioning of funds for construction of a long awaited bridge over Siang river under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) at Rasing village to connect Kamuk and Rasing.

The said new bridge over Siang river will connect not only the unconnected villages of the left bank under Siang district but also it will boost up the agricultural and horticultural products of farmers which will enhance the livelihood of the area. The bridge will also ease the day to day problems faced by the area in terms of medical emergencies and other infrastructure developments. “We firmly believe that all the endeavors and efforts of the state government will lead and demonstrate more such commendable initiatives next year”, added SDLSU.

It give us immense pleasure and satisfaction to congratulate the state government led by its young and dynamic Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, Tapir Gao, Member of Parliament, Alo Libang, Minister Health & Family Welfare, Ojing Tasing, MLA 35th Pangin-Boleng, Talem Taboh, MLA 32nd Rumgong and Nalong Mize, State General Secretary, BJP for sanctioning the long awaited bride over mighty river Siang at Rasing Village (Kammuk to Rasing) under Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), added SDLSU in a release this evening.

After the sanctioning of funds for the construction of new Arch bridge with a total budget of Rs. 50 Crore under CRIF in the recent months, Lok Sabha MP, Tapir, Minister Health, Alo Libang, local MLA, Ojing Tasing and Rumgong MLA, Talem Taboh visited the Rasing village today to convey the message of sanctioning of funds to the villagers. The entire villagers of Rasing and other nearby villages also expressed their joy over the new development.