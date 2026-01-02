SD Singh Jamwal Appointed Arunachal Pradesh New DGP

ITANAGAR- The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, has appointed senior IPS officer Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal, popularly known as SD Singh Jamwal, as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Arunachal Pradesh, according to an official order issued on January 2.

Jamwal is a 1995-batch Indian Police Service officer of the Arunachal Pradesh–Goa–Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre. He has been transferred from his previous posting as Director General of Police of Ladakh.

He succeeds Anand Mohan, a 1994-batch AGMUT cadre IPS officer, who was appointed as the DGP of Arunachal Pradesh in June 2023 and formally assumed charge in July 2023. Anand Mohan served as the state’s police chief for nearly two-and-a-half years before being transferred out in late December 2025 as part of a broader reshuffle of senior police leadership by the central government.

In a related posting order, the MHA has appointed Mukesh Singh, a 1996-batch IPS officer, as the new Director General of Police of Ladakh, replacing Jamwal.

During his career, SD Singh Jamwal has held several key policing and security-related assignments, including senior roles in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, and has served as Additional Director General of Police in earlier postings. Officials said his experience in sensitive and strategically important regions is expected to aid policing and security management in Arunachal Pradesh.

With Jamwal’s appointment, the Arunachal Pradesh Police headquarters in Itanagar will now function under new leadership. No official statement has yet been issued by the state government or the new DGP outlining immediate priorities, though officials indicated that the transition process is underway.

The appointment forms part of a wider administrative reshuffle within the AGMUT cadre, under which IPS officers are periodically transferred across states and union territories.