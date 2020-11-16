Schools reopen today in Arunachal Pradesh after months of COVID-19 lockdown

ITANAGAR: In unlock 5.0, schools for Class 10th and 12th have finally reopened in Arunachal Pradesh on Nov 16. COVID-19 precautionary measures were followed inside school’s premises to avoid spread of virus. The students and teachers were thermal screened at the entrance while, everyone was seen wearing masks due to pandemic. Classrooms are being sanitized to ensure safety. Schools were closed since March due to coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile on first day of reopening of senior classes, it was found that the teaching fraternity was very much concern and almost all the safety measures were maintained. The thermal scanner was there at the main gate of the school while the teachers were seen asking the students to maintain social and physical distance washing of hands system were also there but first the consent letter was taken at the main gate before any students was allowed to enter the school campus.

We are happy after so many months of Covid pandemic we are at our school and will interact the teachers. Though we have our online classes but it was a bad experience and not satisfied with it due to weak internet facility. The students as saying.

Taba Tedir, Minister Education, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh informed that “ the state govt is providing facemask and fund has been allotted though various means for installment of sanitization system and hand washing system in all the schools having classes X & XII open from today”.

The online classes for rest of classes will continue, however Minister was unhappy with the percentage of students attending to online classes.

Meanwhile, Minster appeal all the parents to send their wards only if necessary awareness and precautionary measures for Covid 19 are taken as a safety measures.