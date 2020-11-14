Schools in Arunachal will re-open with Green, Yellow and Red zone facilities- APPSA

ITANAGAR: As per the govt notification the shcools in Arunachal pradesh having class X and XII, will reopen from 16th Nov, 2020 with with Green, Yellow and Red zone facilities, informed Techi James, President, Arunachal Pradesh Private schools association (APPSA).

Techi James was addressing the function of children’s day celebration at Delhi Public school (DPS) here at Jully today.

James informed that The CBSE will conduct the board examination in somewhere in February or March as usual. Accordingly schools will reopen for preparation of board exams.

We have given advisory to the schools to identify Green, Yellow and Red zone in the school campus. Green zones will be for students, Yellow zones will be for parents and The red zone will be for emergency where any Covid affected students or staff will be kept.

The school management committee or authority will ensure themselves of hand sanitizers. Hand wash facilities without waiting for fund for the same which we have sought during the last meeting with the Education Secretary. James said.

We have submitted for one time grant for the purpose of covid management in schools like hand sanitizers, facemask, but no replay has been received till now.

Even though we will try our best effort to arrange all such requirements for the Covid management in schools. James said.

Arunodaya University Vice Chancellor Dr. V N Sharma who attended the function as special guest elaborated the role of education sector and development of state in new era. Dr. Sharma emphasis sincerity, dedication, devotion of today youths in the development of education sector in state and country.

Former Member of Parliament Takam Sanjoy, former Minister Takam Pario and other local leaders. Parents and senior students of school among others were present on occasion.

Several cultural extravaganza was performed by the senior students.

A beautifully built-up hostel building was inaugurated by the dignitaries on the occasion.