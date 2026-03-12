ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

SCCZ Signs MoU with Gandhigram Rural Institute

The partnership focuses on geoinformatics, GIS, environmental studies, and collaborative research between the two institutions.

Saint Claret College Ziro signed an MoU with Gandhigram Rural Institute to promote collaboration in geoinformatics, GIS, environmental studies and research.

GANDHIGRAM- Saint Claret College (Autonomous), Ziro (SCCZ) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Gandhigram Rural Institute (Deemed to be University), Dindigul, Tamil Nadu, to strengthen academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed on March 11 at Gandhigram during the international conference “Geoinformatics for Sustainable Development and Innovation – GEO SDI 2026.”

The agreement was signed by Dr. M. Sundaramari, Registrar (in-charge) of GRI, and Dr. Fr. Allwyn Mendoz, Principal of SCCZ.

The collaboration will focus on areas such as Geoinformatics, Remote Sensing, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), natural resource management, environmental studies, and disaster management.

Under the agreement, the institutions will promote faculty and student exchange programmes, skill development training, collaborative research projects, consultancy services, and joint organization of conferences, workshops and short-term courses.

The MoU will remain valid for three years, with the possibility of extension based on mutual agreement.

Officials said the partnership is expected to open new academic and research opportunities for students and faculty members in emerging geospatial and rural development-related fields.

