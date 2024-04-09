ADVERTISMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

SC Upholds Arunachal MLA Karikho Kri’s Elections, Overturns Gauhati HC Verdict

Karikho Kri, was elected in 2019 as an independent MLA from the Tezu Assembly constituency.

Last Updated: April 9, 2024
1 minute read
SC Upholds Arunachal MLA Karikho Kri's Elections, Overturns Gauhati HC Verdict

NEW DELHI-  The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the 2019 election of Independent MLA Karikho Kri from the Tezu Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the 2019 election of Independent MLA Karikho Kri from the Tezu Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh. The top court today set aside the decision of the Gauhati High Court which declared his election null and void.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel 

Karikho Kri, was elected in 2019 as an independent MLA from the Tezu Assembly constituency.

Related Articles

In 2019, the Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court held his election to be void after hearing the election petition filed by Congress candidate Nuney Tayang. Kri was accused of making false declarations in his election nomination paper and for not disclosing in Form 26 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, that he occupied of a government-allotted MLA cottage in Itanagar.

Related story- HC declares election of Ind MLA Karikho Kri as null and void

Tayang moved the high court under the Section 90(a)(c) of Representation of the People Act, 1951, seeking a declaration that the election of his rival from the Tezu seat be held void.

Tyang claimed that Kri did not submit “no dues certificates” from the departments concerned regarding rent, electricity, water, and telephone charges.

The high court ruled that Kri did not present his nomination paper in accordance with Section 33 of the Representation of the People Act. And thus, his nomination paper was liable to be rejected under Section 36(2)(b) of the Representation of the People Act. The high court held that acceptance of Kri’s nomination paper was “improper” by the returning officer. ( PTI Report ) 

Tags
Last Updated: April 9, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: One Crore Cash seized by SST and FST at Kanubari Check gate

Arunachal: One Crore Cash seized by SST and FST at Kanubari Check gate

Arunachal: WPC expenditure observer visits Ziro

Arunachal: WPC expenditure observer visits Ziro

Arunachal: Woman killed after boulder hit her car in Siang

Arunachal: Woman killed after boulder hit her car in Siang

Arunachal: JNC Pasighat conducts a state level symposium on money culture in politics

Arunachal: JNC Pasighat conducts a state level symposium on money culture in politics

Arunachal: Police recover 3 bodies from a hotel room at Hapoli

Arunachal: Police recover 3 bodies from a hotel room at Hapoli

Arunachal: Nabam Tuki releases INC manifesto for Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Nabam Tuki releases INC manifesto for Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu Condemns China's Attempt to Rename Places of Arunachal Pradesh

Pema Khandu Condemns China’s Attempt to Rename Places of Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Fieldwork and Community Engagement Programme for students Concludes at Riga

Arunachal: Fieldwork and Community Engagement Programme for students Concludes at Riga

China changes names of 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh

China changes names of 30 places in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: General Observer oversees 16th Yachuli election poll preparation

Arunachal: General Observer oversees 16th Yachuli election poll preparation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button