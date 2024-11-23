ADVERTISMENT
SC refuses to entertain plea for CAG report on complaints over award of contracts in Arunachal Pradesh

SC refuses to entertain plea for CAG report on complaints over award of contracts in Arunachal Pradesh

NEW DELHI-  The Supreme Court on Friday (November 23) refused to consider a plea seeking direction to the CAG to provide a status report on complaints of awarding of government contracts without tender process to the family members of the then Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh during 2007-2011.

A division bench of Justices Bela Trivedi and Satish Chandra Kumar allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition and take appropriate remedies at the appropriate forum.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for applicant Voluntary Arunachal Sena, argued that the court’s previous order in the PIL directed the CAG to investigate the complaints but no action has been taken in the last eight months. He sought the court’s intervention to ask the CAG to provide a status report.

Justice Trivedi clarified that the previous order was not a direction but an expectation, as the petitioner had filed a separate case regarding subsequent contracts. He said the court had not directed the CAG to submit the report.

Bhushan responded that the order was meaningless without any response from the CAG. He informed the court that despite sending two letters to the CAG, no response had been received.

However, Justice Trivedi asked Bhushan to withdraw the application and take appropriate legal action or approach the CAG directly.

The Court accepted the request and recorded in its order that the miscellaneous application stood withdrawn, allowing the applicant to pursue remedies permissible under the law.

