SC Orders CBI Probe into Allegations Against Arunachal CM Pema Khandu over Contracts Allotment

NEW DELHI- The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption and nepotism involving Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his family members in the allotment of public works contracts.

A Bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and N.V. Anjaria was hearing a petition filed by the Save Mon Region Federation. The petition raised concerns over the allocation of contracts reportedly worth approximately ₹1,270 crore to firms allegedly owned by or linked to members of the Chief Minister’s immediate family, including his spouse, mother, and nephew.

According to the petitioners, between 2015 and 2025, several contracts in infrastructure and power sectors were awarded without adherence to competitive bidding norms, thereby conferring undue advantage to specific entities.

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In its order, the court directed the CBI to initiate formal proceedings within two weeks and to investigate what it described as the “entire gamut of allegations” related to the award of contracts without following prescribed transparency standards. The agency has also been asked to submit a detailed status report within 16 weeks.

The court observed that the seriousness of the allegations and the claim of “undue advantage” warranted an independent probe by a central agency. While the order does not constitute a finding of guilt, it signals judicial concern over the processes followed in awarding public contracts.

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The development comes during Pema Khandu’s third consecutive term as Chief Minister. His legal representatives have previously characterised the allegations as politically motivated, maintaining that several of the firms in question were established prior to his tenure in office.

The inquiry is expected to examine financial transactions, contractual procedures, and institutional oversight mechanisms within the state government. Observers note that the outcome of the probe could have administrative and political implications for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Arunachal Pradesh.