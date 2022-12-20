ADVERTISMENT
Satellite Images reveals China deployed fighter jets near Arunachal

According to this, China's military activities were seen about 155 kilometers away from the Indo-China border i.e. LAC.

December 20, 2022
Satellite image by Maxar Technologies

NEW DELHI –  Two days after Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, China deployed 10 aircraft at its Shigatse Airport. This has been revealed in the satellite images. These images have been released by Maxar Technologies. According to this, China’s military activities were seen about 155 kilometers away from the Indo-China border i.e. LAC.

China has increased activity at its airbase near the North-East border. The number of fighter jets and drones has increased here. China’s activities are clearly visible in the satellite image of Maxar Technology.

Satellite image by Maxar Technologies

Apart from the Soaring Dragon drone, temporary aircraft shelters are also visible in the image. The Soaring Dragon drone was brought in 2021. It is used for surveillance, espionage and attack. It can fly continuously for about 10 hours. It is being told that this drone can also transfer data for cruise missile attack so that it can hit the target on the ground.

Fighter jets were also seen at Bangda airbase on December 14, 5 days after the clash in Tawang on December 9. These were flanker type fighter jets i.e. Chinese version of Sukhoi-30. Sim Tak of Force Analysis says that the increase in China’s air combat capability in the Tibet region can have a big impact on the Indian Air Force.

Tags
