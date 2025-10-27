Satellite Images Reveal Major Chinese Airbase Expansion Near Arunachal Border

NEW DELHI- In a development that could recalibrate the military balance along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China has completed 36 hardened aircraft shelters at its Lhunze airbase in Tibet, located just 40 kilometers north of the McMahon Line adjoining India’s Arunachal Pradesh.

Independent analysts using high-resolution satellite imagery from Vantor (formerly Maxar Technologies) have confirmed the rapid buildup, which includes new administrative buildings, extended aprons, and support infrastructure. The upgrade significantly boosts the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) presence near India’s eastern sector.

Situated roughly 107 kilometers from Tawang, the fortified shelters are engineered to withstand airstrikes and missile attacks, allowing China to house and disperse fighter jets, attack helicopters, and drones securely. The facility’s design enables sustained high-altitude operations in one of the world’s most challenging terrains.

Recent imagery dated October 17, 2025, shows the shelters fully operational — a stark contrast to the partial construction visible in April. Several CH-4 armed drones, capable of firing precision missiles from altitudes above 16,000 feet, were also spotted on-site.

The Lhunze expansion forms part of a larger military infrastructure network that includes airbases at Tingri, Burang, Yutian, and Yarkant, where China has added runway extensions, underground storage, and hangars to support faster mobilization.

Military experts see the move as a strategic attempt to project air power over Indian territories across Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Ladakh, compressing PLAAF response times during any potential conflict.

“These 36 hardened shelters enable asset dispersal, reduce vulnerability, and allow sustained operations,” said Air Marshal (Retd) Anil Khosla, former Vice Chief of the IAF. “It will be far harder to neutralize Lhunze early in a conflict.”

Echoing his concern, Air Chief Marshal (Retd) B.S. Dhanoa stated that the construction “clearly indicates that during the next incident, their tactical fighters and attack helicopters would be based there.”

The development follows the Modi–Xi Jinping meeting in Tianjin in August 2025, which sought to thaw strained ties through trade and transport cooperation. Yet, the Lhunze fortifications underline the continuing militarization of the frontier and Beijing’s intent to solidify its air power posture.

India, meanwhile, is modernizing its aerial reconnaissance and strike capability. A $3.5 billion deal for 31 MQ-9B drones from General Atomics—eight each for the IAF and Army—is expected to strengthen long-range surveillance by 2029. Plans for a joint Rocket Force are also under consideration to counter China’s expanding missile reach.

Geo-intelligence analyst Damien Symon of The Intel Lab observed:

“This rapid construction opposite India’s Tawang sector highlights Beijing’s resolve to bridge infrastructure asymmetry in a strategically volatile zone.”

While the Indian Air Force maintains close surveillance, officials have not issued a formal comment. Defense insiders say the Lhunze development has triggered “heightened vigilance” across the eastern sector.

The Himalayan frontier now stands as a flashpoint of infrastructure-driven power projection — a silent arms race where each new shelter, tunnel, or runway can tip the balance in the thin air of the world’s highest battlefield.