Samvidhan Hatya Diwas Observed across Arunachal Pradesh

Samvidhan Hatya Diwas was solemnly observed to raise awareness about the perceived threats to the values enshrined in the Indian Constitution. The day served as a reminder of the importance of safeguarding constitutional democracy, fundamental rights, and social justice in the face of growing concerns over democratic erosion.

Participants, including students, faculty members, and civil society representatives, gathered to express their commitment to uphold the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. Speeches, placard displays, and peaceful demonstrations were held to highlight the significance of the Constitution and to protest against any actions seen as undermining its spirit.

The observance emphasized the role of every citizen in protecting constitutional values and called for continued vigilance, public dialogue, and responsible governance.

Tawang- The District Administration of Tawang solemnly observed Samvidhan Hatya Diwas at the District Headquarters today, reflecting on the importance of safeguarding democratic values and constitutional principles. Chief Minister Pema Khandu felicitated the winners of various Competitions like drawing, Painting, Essay Writing and Speech conducted earlier in Schools. The event served as a reminder of the enduring relevance of constitutional values and democratic processes in ensuring the rights and dignity of every citizen.

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), participated in the first-ever observance of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas at the DK Convention Centre, Itanagar. The Governor in his address reflected on the solemn significance of the day, which marks the 50th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency in India on the midnight of June 25, 1975. Describing it as one of the darkest chapters in the nation’s democratic history, he said the occasion serves as a powerful reminder of the time when the Constitution was suppressed, and citizens’ rights were silenced.

ITANAGAR- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein joined Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik, (Retd) in commemorating ‘Samvidhan Hatya Diwas’, marking 50 years since the declaration of Emergency on June 25, 1975, one of the most turbulent chapters in India’s democratic history. Addressing the gathering, Deputy CM Chowna Mein described the Emergency as a stark reminder of how constitutional values can be undermined when authoritarianism replaces accountability. “June 25, 1975, is not just a date; it is a powerful reminder that silence in the face of injustice can become complicity. The Emergency teaches us that while our Constitution is resilient, its spirit survives only when actively defended by citizens, institutions, and leaders,” he said.

ZIRO- Lower Subansiri District has joined the nation in observing the first phase of the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas on Wednesday, 25th June, 2025, marking the 50th Anniversary of the imposition of Emergency in 1975. On the occasion, Essay writing competitions were conducted in schools and a Mass Rally has been organized from Dani Kunia Govt. Higher Secondary School, Hapoli to Abotani Hall, Hapoli. The participants in the rally were holding placards with slogans like ‘Long Live Democracy’, ‘More Power to Democracy’, ‘India: Mother of Democracy’ etc. While delivering the welcome speech in the programme, Mrs Oli Perme, Deputy Commissioner, Lower Subansiri District has appreciated all the participants for joining and making the event successful. She urged the gathering to be responsible citizens, striving towards upholding the spirit of the Constitution of India.

SEPPA – Samvidhan Hatya Divas was observed today in Seppa with a public rally, literary prize distribution, and the screening of a short film on Indian democracy. The rally witnessed active participation from administrative officers, Heads of Departments (HoDs), students, and the general public. Participants raised awareness about the importance of constitutional values and democratic principles. As part of the event, winners of a literary competition were felicitated for their contributions in essay writing and poetry. A short movie clip highlighting the evolution and significance of democracy in India was also screened. The observance aimed to promote awareness about the Constitution and reinforce the collective responsibility to uphold democratic ideals.

TEZU– In Lohit district “Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas” on Tuesday, recalling what is often described as one of the darkest chapters in India’s democratic history. The event was held at Tezu with a call to uphold constitutional values and democratic ethos. The program commenced with a morning rally in the heart of Tezu town, where participants, including students, youth, and members of civil society, held placards and raised slogans echoing the spirit of democracy, liberty, and fundamental rights. ZPM Tezu, Balong Tindiya, graced the event as the Chief Guest. In his address, he emphasized the importance of constitutionalism and the need for all citizens, especially the younger generation, to protect and preserve the spirit of the Constitution. “For India to remain successful and truly developed, our commitment to constitutional values must be unwavering,” he stated.

PAPUMPARE- To commemorate “Samvidhan Hatya Diwas,” a series of events were organized for secondary and higher secondary students across Papum Pare district on Wednesday. The highlight of the event was the essay writing and extempore speech competitions, which saw enthusiastic participation from schools across the district. Additionally, students participated in a rally organized on their school premises to mark the occasion and to raise awareness about the significance of preserving democratic values.