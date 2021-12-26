National

Salman Khan gets bitten by non venomous snake at Panvel farmhouse

After getting treated for the same, he was discharged from the hospital and is now taking rest at home,

MUMBAI-  Film Star Salman Khan was bitten by a non venomous snake at his farmhouse in Panvel in the wee hours of Saturday, December 25. He was rushed to Kamothe hospital in Mumbai. After getting treated for the same, he was discharged from the hospital and is now taking rest at home, Said Media reports.

Media report said that “Salman was sitting and chatting with some friends when the incident happened. “This happened on Saturday night when he was sitting and speaking to his friends. He felt a sudden sting in his arm and jerked it around. That’s when his friend saw the snake and they immediately panicked and yelled for help,” the source added.

Salman was rushed to the Kamothe hospital and was there for around 6-7 hours. He recovered and now is back at the Panvel farmhouse. The snake was not venomous and Salman is doing fine, reported IndiaToday. 

Media report said that Salman will ring on his birthday at the Panvel farmhouse tonight with some friends and family. Earlier it was reported that the actor has decided to keep his 56th birthday celebration low-key. 

“Salman will be at his farmhouse for his birthday. He doesn’t plan to call too many people and wants to keep it very low-key. Usually, his guest list is extensive given the friends he has in Bollywood. But in the last two years due to Covid-19, he’s kept it very small and plans to do the same this year. He won’t be inviting too many people and doesn’t want to take any chances when it comes to putting himself and others at risk,”  the report said. 

