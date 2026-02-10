Safer Internet Day 2026 Observed at DNGC Itanagar

ITANAGAR — Safer Internet Day (SID) 2026 was observed at Dera Natung Government College through an awareness programme organised by the National Informatics Centre, Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with the Department of IT & Communication, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The initiative aimed to promote safe, responsible and secure use of digital technologies among students and faculty members.

The programme began with a welcome address by Dr Tarh Achi, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, DNGC, who underlined the growing relevance of cyber awareness in an increasingly digital academic and social environment.

Addressing the gathering, Dr M. Q. Khan, Principal of DNGC, emphasised the role of educational institutions in shaping digitally responsible citizens. He appreciated the efforts of NIC and the Department of IT & Communication in conducting awareness initiatives to strengthen cybersecurity understanding among students.

Also Read- RBI Itanagar Launches Financial Literacy Week 2026

Officials from NIC, along with invited resource persons, sensitised participants on emerging cyber threats and safe online practices. The sessions focused on cyber hygiene, data protection, digital footprints and the responsible use of social media platforms.

A technical presentation was delivered by Rajendra Prasad, Joint Director, NIC State Unit, Itanagar, who highlighted common cyber frauds, phishing techniques, risks arising from misuse of personal data and recommended best practices for maintaining online safety.

Also Read- Two-Day ICAR Training Focuses on Farmers’ Income

Further technical sessions were conducted by Pinak Pani Nath and Digvijay Singh Thakur, MeitY Consultants with the IT Department, who discussed prevailing cybersecurity challenges, government-led digital safety initiatives and the importance of citizen participation in building a resilient and trusted digital ecosystem.

The programme also featured interactive discussions and a question-and-answer session, allowing students and faculty members to raise concerns and seek clarifications related to cyber safety. The event concluded with a collective pledge by participants to promote a safer, inclusive and responsible internet.