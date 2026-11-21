TEZU- More than 1.10 lakh devotees participated in the historic exposition of the Sacred Relics of Lord Shakyamuni Buddha across Arunachal Pradesh, marking one of the significant spiritual and cultural events in the state’s recent history. The 22-day exposition concluded on Saturday with a grand ceremonial farewell at Tezu Airport, where more than 3,000 devotees and members of the public gathered to pay their final respects before the relics departed for New Delhi.

The massive public turnout reflected the spiritual significance of the exposition and the enduring appeal of Lord Buddha’s teachings of peace, compassion, wisdom and non-violence.

The sacred relics, originating from the historic archaeological site of Piprahwa in Uttar Pradesh, were brought to Arunachal Pradesh after a gap of 13 years. During their stay, they were displayed for public veneration at three major Buddhist centres across the state.

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The exposition began at the historic Tawang Monastery from October 31 to November 7, followed by Thubchog Gatsel Ling Monastery (Lower Gompa) in Bomdila from November 8 to 13. The final phase was held at the Golden Pagoda (Kongmu Kham) in Namsai from November 14 to 20.

According to the figures provided by the organisers, the exposition attracted more than 31,000 devotees in Tawang and over 35,000 in Bomdila. The Namsai leg recorded a footfall of 41,452 devotees during the November 14–21 period, while more than 3,000 people gathered separately at Tezu Airport for the ceremonial farewell.

The cumulative participation across the three exposition venues exceeded 1.10 lakh, highlighting the widespread public interest in the rare opportunity to pay homage to the sacred relics.

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The farewell ceremony at Tezu Airport was attended by MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Deputy Commissioner Lohit Kesang Ngurup Damo, Deputy Commissioner Namsai Lobsang Tsering, Superintendent of Police Namsai S. Thinley and several other dignitaries. Representatives of the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), district administration officials, religious representatives, cultural troupes and members of different communities also participated in the ceremony.

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the International Buddhist Confederation and the National Museum, New Delhi, the exposition went beyond its religious significance.

It provided an opportunity to showcase Arunachal Pradesh’s rich Buddhist heritage while bringing together people from diverse cultural and religious backgrounds. The coordination among district administrations, security agencies, monasteries, volunteers and other stakeholders also played an important role in conducting the event.

With the departure of the relics from Tezu, the historic exposition in Arunachal Pradesh has formally concluded. The sacred relics will return to the National Museum in New Delhi.

Although the exposition has ended, its larger message of peace, compassion, mutual respect and harmonious coexistence remains significant, particularly in a culturally diverse region like Northeast India.