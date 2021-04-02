National

Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised a week after testing positive for Covid-19

April 2, 2021
0 Less than a minute
Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised a week after testing positive for Covid-19

Mumbai- Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, has been admitted to hospital.

Tendulkar tweeted on Friday that he decided to go to a hospital in Mumbai “as a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice”.

The former captain, who is loved by millions, added that he was hoping to be back home in a few days.

Mumbai have seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks.

Tendulkar, 47, shared the news at a time when India is staring at what experts have called a “deadlier second wave”.

Meanwhile India reported 81,466 news cases and 469 deaths on Thursday – the highest daily spike since December.

Tags
April 2, 2021
0 Less than a minute

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button