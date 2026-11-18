Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has outlined an ambitious development roadmap for the Itanagar-Naharlagun capital region, announcing proposed projects including a ropeway system, a waterfront tourism destination along the Dikrong River and a five-star hotel with a convention centre near Hollongi Airport.

The announcements were made while the Chief Minister was addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation’s new vending shed at Zoo Road (Gophur).

Among the major proposals is a ropeway system connecting parts of the twin capital, which the Chief Minister said would serve both tourists and daily commuters. He informed that he had directed the Urban Development and Town Planning departments to prepare a proposal for the project, incorporating advanced European technology.

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According to Khandu, tenders for the proposed ropeway are expected shortly. If implemented, the project could introduce an alternative mode of transportation while also adding a new tourism attraction to the rapidly developing capital region.

Another significant announcement concerns the proposed waterfront development along the Dikrong River, extending from the railway station onwards. The project is planned under the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme.

The Chief Minister said the waterfront development project is expected to begin this year and is envisioned as a major tourism attraction for the capital region.

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The government is also planning to develop a five-star hotel and convention centre near Hollongi Airport. Khandu said a large tract of land has already been earmarked for the proposed facilities.

The newly constituted Hollongi Area Development Authority is expected to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the projects, marking a step towards attracting investment in the hospitality and convention infrastructure sector.

He also informed that construction work on a large stadium had already begun, adding to the region’s growing infrastructure development plans.

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Naharlagun to Get a G+4 Market Complex

Highlighting the expansion of organised commercial infrastructure, Khandu said a larger G+4 market complex is being constructed in Naharlagun in coordination with local MLA Techi Kaso.

The project is targeted for completion by April or May next year. He also welcomed the proposal by Itanagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Likha Nari to replicate the newly inaugurated vending shed model in Naharlagun.

The proposed expansion is expected to provide more organised commercial spaces for vendors and strengthen market infrastructure in the twin capital.

Committee to Examine Urban Expansion Challenges

The Chief Minister also addressed the longstanding challenges associated with the planned expansion of Itanagar.

He observed that substantial portions of land around the capital fall within reserve forest and wildlife areas, creating difficulties for planned urban development and contributing to unorganised growth.

To examine the issue, the government has constituted a committee comprising Urban Development Minister Balo Raja and other members. Khandu said the committee had already held a meeting and that the matter would be taken up with the Government of India after its report is submitted.

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Urban Development, Town Planning and Local Urban Bodies Minister Balo Raja, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso, MLA Chow Zignu Namchoom, IMC Mayor Likha Nari, Corporators, senior government officials and local residents attended the programme.

The announcements indicate a broader development push for the Itanagar-Naharlagun region, with proposed investments in tourism, hospitality, transportation and commercial infrastructure.

While several projects are currently at the proposal or planning stage, their implementation could shape the future development of Arunachal Pradesh’s twin capital and create new opportunities in tourism, business and employment.