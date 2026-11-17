Roing Police have arrested four alleged accused persons and recovered stolen properties estimated to be worth approximately ₹2.3 lakh in connection with a series of theft incidents reported from different parts of Roing Township in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district.

According to police information, the operation followed several complaints from members of the public regarding theft incidents in the township. Police registered a case vide Roing Police Station Case No. 60/26 under Sections 305, 309(4), 331(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A special police team was constituted under the leadership of SI Yumkom Taipodia, assisted by Constable Bankong Tayeng and Constable David Kabang Miu, to investigate the incidents and apprehend those allegedly involved.

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Following sustained investigation and police efforts, the team apprehended four persons identified as Binam Perme, Gumin Pertin, Linam Longku and Banbo Lego.

During interrogation, the accused persons allegedly disclosed their involvement in several theft incidents. Acting on the disclosures, police recovered three Honda generators, two grass cutters, two chainsaws, one angle grinder, one tile cutter and three mobile handsets.

The total estimated value of the recovered articles is approximately ₹2.3 lakh.

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However, police said the rightful owners of the recovered properties are yet to be identified. Further efforts are underway to establish ownership and determine whether the recovered items are connected to the theft cases reported in the township.

The operation marks a significant development in the investigation into multiple theft complaints in Roing. Police are continuing their efforts to establish the ownership of the recovered articles and investigate the alleged involvement of the arrested persons in other theft incidents.