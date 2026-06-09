Robin Hibu Appointed Professor of Practice at Saint Claret College, Ziro

ZIRO- Saint Claret College (Autonomous), Ziro (SCCZ) has appointed Robin Hibu, IPS (AGMUT: 1993), as Professor of Practice in its Department of Social Work following approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.

The honorary appointment is being described by the institution as a first-of-its-kind engagement involving a serving Indian Police Service officer of Director General of Police (DGP) rank. College authorities said the move is aimed at enriching higher education by bringing experienced practitioners into the academic environment.

According to the college, the approval was conveyed through an official communication issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 20, 2026, following a proposal submitted through the Delhi Police.

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Robin Hibu currently serves as Director General of Police in Delhi and is widely recognised for his contributions to public service, policing and social welfare. A native of Arunachal Pradesh, he became the state’s first IPS officer and has held several key positions during his distinguished career, including Superintendent of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Inspector General of Police, Special Commissioner of Police and Chief Security Officer to the President of India.

His service record also includes participation in United Nations peacekeeping missions in Bosnia and Kosovo. Over the years, he has received several honours, including the UN Peace Medals, President’s Police Medals, Arunachal Pradesh Gold Medals for Outstanding Service and the Ati-Utkrisht Seva Padak awarded by the Government of India.

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Beyond his professional role in law enforcement, Hibu is known for founding Helping Hands, a humanitarian organisation that provides support to people from Northeast India residing across the country. The organisation has been involved in emergency assistance, legal aid, healthcare support, educational initiatives and welfare services, earning recognition for its outreach efforts.

College officials stated that Hibu’s appointment is expected to provide students, particularly those enrolled in the Department of Social Work, with practical exposure to leadership, governance, ethics, public administration and community service. The institution believes his engagement will help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world professional practice.

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The appointment comes at a significant time for the Department of Social Work, which was established in 2024 and is still in its formative years. The department has been focusing on experiential learning through field visits and community engagement programmes aimed at preparing students to become agents of social change.

The formal induction ceremony was held at the college campus, where the appointment order was handed over to Hibu Yasing, the mother of Robin Hibu. The programme was attended by faculty and staff members of the college, representatives of Helping Hands, personnel from Mahatma Gandhi Centre, Ziro, and Robin Hibu himself, who joined virtually along with his wife.

Saint Claret College expressed confidence that the association would strengthen its mission of nurturing socially responsible, professionally skilled and ethically grounded graduates while providing students with direct access to the experiences of one of Arunachal Pradesh’s most accomplished public servants.