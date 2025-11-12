RIWATCH Shines at Bahu Bhasa 2025 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD- The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) made a notable presence at Bahu Bhasa 2025, a national festival celebrating India’s linguistic diversity, held at the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad from November 6 to 8, 2025.

Organized by the Open Knowledge Initiatives (OKI), IIIT Hyderabad, the three-day event brought together academicians, researchers, policymakers, and cultural representatives from across India. The festival sought to foster collaboration on language policy, digital inclusion, and community-led documentation of India’s diverse linguistic traditions.

Focus on Policy, Technology, and Preservation

The discussions at Bahu Bhasa 2025 revolved around language policy implementation, digital transformation of regional languages, and open access knowledge systems. The event underscored the importance of technology and community partnerships in preserving endangered languages and ensuring equitable representation in India’s digital ecosystem.

RIWATCH Exhibition Draws Attention

RIWATCH’s exhibition of publications received significant attention from delegates, highlighting the institute’s commitment to linguistic and cultural preservation. The collection showcased research-driven educational resources reflecting the institute’s ongoing efforts to sustain India’s multilingual heritage. Publications from EKLAVYA, presented in multiple regional languages, also reinforced the practical value of multilingual educational resources in India’s knowledge landscape.

Call for Equity in the Northeast

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Mechek Sampar Awan, Head of the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages, drew attention to the vulnerability of North-East India’s languages, 95 percent of which remain under-documented and technologically marginalized. He stressed that linguistic equity must extend to all communities, irrespective of their population size, and commended IIIT Hyderabad’s inclusive approach in providing a platform for diverse linguistic voices.

Institutional Collaboration for Inclusion

Responding to Dr. Awan’s concerns, Prof. Subodh Kulkarni, Senior Programme Officer at IIIT Hyderabad, reaffirmed OKI’s commitment to expanding its support for endangered and lesser-known languages. He emphasized that partnerships between institutions like IIIT Hyderabad and RIWATCH could pave the way for innovative documentation, digitization, and revitalization projects in the years ahead.

Towards a More Inclusive Linguistic Future

The Bahu Bhasa 2025 dialogue and exhibition mark a growing acknowledgment of India’s linguistic diversity as both a cultural asset and a developmental challenge. The event’s outcomes signal a concerted movement toward bridging the digital divide and ensuring that every language—whether spoken by millions or hundreds—finds its space and voice in the modern digital ecosystem.