ROING- The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) has organised a five-day Workshop-cum-Training Programme on the linguistic documentation of Sajolang and Wancho languages at its campus in Roing, Lower Dibang Valley district, Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme, being held from November 24 to 28, 2026, is organised by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), in collaboration with the Council for Diversity and Innovation (CoDIN) and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, under the project titled “From Voice to Script,” supported by IGNCA.

The workshop aims to strengthen the capacity of community members and researchers to systematically document, preserve and revitalise indigenous languages, with particular emphasis on the Sajolang and Wancho communities.

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The training programme covers key aspects of linguistic documentation, including data collection methods, language mapping and the application of digital tools and platforms such as LifeSuites, MatraLab and Atekho.

Resource persons include Dr. Karthick R. Narayanan, Dr. Ritesh Kumar, Dr. Benu Pareek and Siddharth Singh from CoDIN and UnReal-TecE. Through interactive sessions, practical demonstrations and training activities, they will guide participants in techniques and tools relevant to linguistic fieldwork and documentation.

The initiative forms part of IGNCA’s broader efforts to promote the preservation and revitalisation of indigenous languages in Northeast India through appropriate orthographic development, digital documentation and community participation.

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Following the workshop, RIWATCH and CoDIN will deploy two research teams to collect 50 hours of language data from the Wancho and Sajolang communities.

The initiative is expected to contribute to systematic documentation of the two indigenous languages while equipping local communities with the knowledge and tools required to preserve their linguistic heritage and ensure its transmission to future generations.