RIWATCH Launches 10-Day Panchkarma Therapy Training in Roing

ROING- The Arogya Panchkarma and Wellness Centre under RIWATCH has launched a 10-day training programme in Panchkarma Therapy, bringing together aspiring therapists and members of the public for hands-on training and free therapy sessions.

The programme, being conducted at the RIWATCH campus from August 17 to 26, 2026, is designed around two objectives: creating greater public awareness about the therapeutic and holistic aspects of Panchkarma and providing practical training to male and female therapists interested in developing professional skills in the field.

Around 40 participants are taking part in the programme. The group includes aspiring therapists undergoing training as well as individuals participating as patients to experience the free therapy sessions. This dual approach allows trainees to develop practical skills under supervision while giving members of the public direct exposure to the therapies being taught.

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The training covers a range of classical Panchkarma procedures, including Nasya, Shiropichu, Shirodhara, Tunu Basti, Steam Bath, Pottali Therapy, Pizhichil and Greeva Basti. The programme focuses not only on the procedures themselves but also on their practical application and associated clinical aspects.

Speaking at the launch session, Dr Techi Yumyi explained the basic framework followed in Ayurvedic therapeutic procedures. She highlighted the three-stage sequence of Purvakarma, or preparatory procedures; Pradhana Karma, the main therapeutic procedure; and Paschat Karma, covering post-therapy care and follow-up.

The 10-day programme has been structured around this framework, with emphasis on hands-on learning, practical skill development and understanding the application and benefits of individual therapies.

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The programme is significant for its combination of professional skills training and public outreach. While participants seeking therapist training gain practical exposure, members of the public can experience the therapies without charge, creating an opportunity for direct interaction between learning and practice.

The Arogya Panchkarma and Wellness Centre, operated under RIWATCH, focuses on traditional healing systems and Ayurvedic wellness practices. According to the centre, its training and outreach activities are aimed at preserving and propagating authentic Panchkarma knowledge while developing a skilled workforce of qualified therapists.

With the programme continuing through August 26, the initiative places practical training and public awareness at the centre of RIWATCH’s efforts to promote Panchkarma and traditional wellness practices.