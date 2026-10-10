RIWATCH, Kohima Science College Sign MoU to Promote Research and Cultural Preservation

ROING – The Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritages (RIWATCH) and Kohima Science College (Autonomous), Nagaland, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic collaboration, joint research and the preservation of Northeast India’s linguistic and cultural heritage.

The agreement was signed on October 10, 2026, at the RIWATCH campus in Khinjili, Roing, Arunachal Pradesh, by RIWATCH Executive Director Vijay Swami and Kohima Science College Principal Dr. Tenjemwabang.

The partnership seeks to facilitate joint research initiatives, exchange academic expertise and resources, and promote collaborative activities in education, cultural preservation and community development.

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Focus on Northeast India’s linguistic and cultural heritage

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Swami said the agreement marked an important step towards his vision of connecting Northeast India through collaborative research.

He emphasised the importance of documenting, preserving and promoting the region’s rich linguistic and cultural heritage, noting that cooperation between research institutions and colleges could strengthen efforts to study the traditions, languages and histories of local communities.

Swami also outlined RIWATCH’s plans to develop the institute into a university, provisionally envisioned as the University of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritages (UWATCH). The proposed expansion is intended to broaden the institute’s academic and research activities and extend its reach to a wider community.

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Partnership to encourage interdisciplinary research

Dr. Tenjemwabang said RIWATCH’s work in language documentation, research and cultural preservation had motivated Kohima Science College to pursue the collaboration.

He expressed confidence that the partnership would strengthen institutional ties, encourage interdisciplinary research and facilitate the exchange of ideas and expertise.

Describing the agreement as more than a formal document, he said the MoU would provide a foundation for a lasting partnership based on shared knowledge, mutual respect, academic excellence and cultural preservation.

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Representatives from both institutions attend

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives of both institutions.

Kohima Science College was represented by Dr. Tenjemwabang, Principal; Ms. Kevi Nagi, Vice-Principal; Dr. Moarenla Longkumer, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Anthropology; Dr. Mahathung Yanthan, Convenor of the Research and Development Centre; and Dr. Lilongchem Thyug, Coordinator of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell.

RIWATCH was represented by Executive Director Vijay Swami, Dr. M. S. Awan, Centre Head of the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages, and other faculty members.

The agreement establishes a framework for future cooperation between the two institutions. Its broader significance lies in the opportunity to connect academic research with the documentation and preservation of the diverse languages and cultural traditions of Northeast India.