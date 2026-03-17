RIWATCH Conducts Study on Wancho Material Culture

LONGDING: The RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) has successfully completed a week-long field study on the material culture of the Wancho tribe in Longding District. The research team included Rotnojoy Reang, Sapna Lingi, and Nabu Umbrey.

The research was carried out from March 9 to March 16, 2026, covering several villages in the district. The fieldwork was conducted in Kamhua Noknuin Upper Wancho village under Pongchau Circle, and in the middle Wancho villages of Longkhaw, Niuasa, Mintong, and Niuanu under Longding Circle.

The primary objective of the field study was to document and interpret the traditional material culture of the Wancho community, including tools, ornaments, clothing, and other cultural artifacts that reflect the social, religious, and symbolic aspects of the tribe’s heritage.

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Researchers also engaged with local community members to better understand the cultural meanings attached to these objects and the role they play in traditional practices and rituals.

According to RCML officials, the study forms part of the centre’s broader mission to preserve, promote, and revive indigenous languages and cultural heritage in Arunachal Pradesh. In addition to documentation, the research team also conducted awareness interactions with community members about the importance of preserving traditional knowledge and cultural heritage.

One of the key outcomes of the project will be the publication of a monograph based on the findings of the field study. The publication is expected to serve as an educational resource that will help transmit traditional knowledge to future generations.

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During the course of the study, members of the community also donated traditional artifacts to the RIWATCH Museum, contributing to efforts aimed at preserving the region’s cultural legacy.

The research team expressed gratitude to local organisations and community leaders who supported the initiative, including Banwang Losu, Jatwang Wangsa, and Wangjen Wangsu for their cooperation and assistance during the fieldwork.

Officials said such documentation initiatives play an important role in safeguarding the diverse cultural traditions of Arunachal Pradesh while strengthening community awareness about heritage preservation.