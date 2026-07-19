RIWATCH Conducts Cultural Heritage Outreach and Book Distribution in Anjaw

WALONG- The RIWATCH Centre for Intangible Cultural Heritage (RCICH) organised a two-day book distribution and outreach awareness programme at Government Higher Secondary School, Hayuliang, and Government Secondary School, Walong, in Anjaw district to promote awareness and preservation of Arunachal Pradesh’s rich indigenous cultural heritage.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 200 students belonging to different communities. During the event, RIWATCH distributed copies of its documented publications, including “Traditional Houses of Eastern Arunachal Pradesh: Faiths and Beliefs” and “Values and Social Bonds in Eastern Arunachal Pradesh.” Copies of the books were also donated to the school libraries to encourage reading habits and deepen students’ understanding of the region’s cultural traditions.

As part of the outreach initiative, the RIWATCH team also screened two documentary films—”Glimpses of the Festivals & Rituals” and “Voices of Memory in the Wancho Tribe”—highlighting the importance of preserving traditional practices, oral histories, and indigenous knowledge.

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Speaking on the occasion, Amar Ratan, Vice Principal In-charge of Government Higher Secondary School, Hayuliang, appreciated RIWATCH for organising the programme and described it as a significant initiative for promoting cultural awareness among young people.

He also emphasised the importance of documenting the knowledge and traditions of ritual specialists from various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh, including the Miri, Igu, Kambring, and Nyibu, and encouraged the organisation to continue sharing its research with local communities.

At Government Secondary School, Walong, Vice Principal In-charge Dilongso Yun thanked the RIWATCH team for showcasing documentary films that highlighted endangered traditional skills, oral traditions, rituals, and cultural practices. He expressed confidence that such programmes would inspire students to learn more about their cultural roots.

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Delivering a special address, Hari Apralo, Research Assistant at RIWATCH, spoke on the significance of safeguarding the intangible cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. He observed that rapid modernisation has placed many aspects of the state’s oral traditions—including folk songs, proverbs, ritual chants, dances, and indigenous knowledge systems—at risk of disappearing. He stressed the need for systematic documentation, preservation, and dissemination of these cultural resources for future generations.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Miju Mena, Research Associate at RIWATCH, who thanked the teachers, students, and staff of both schools for their cooperation. He reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to documenting and preserving the intangible cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh while seeking continued support from educational institutions and local communities in this endeavour.