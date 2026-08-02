RIWATCH Concludes Cultural Documentation Drive in Anjaw Dist

CHANGLAM- The RIWATCH Centre for Intangible Culture Heritage (RCICH) has concluded a two-week research fieldwork programme in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh aimed at documenting the traditions and cultural heritage of border communities. The research was carried out under a project focused on the documentation of indigenous traditions in the state’s frontier regions.

The research team, led by Hari Apralo and Miju Mena, conducted extensive fieldwork across villages in the Walong, Hayuliang and Changlagam circles. The study primarily focused on the Meyor, Kaman Mishmi and Taraon Mishmi communities, documenting their cultural practices, traditions and indigenous knowledge systems.

During the field visits, the team organised interactive sessions with local residents and screened documentaries produced by RIWATCH. Researchers also presented the organisation’s initiatives aimed at documenting, preserving, safeguarding and promoting the cultural heritage of indigenous communities. Community leaders, government officials, Gaon Buras, women, youth and students participated in the programme and extended support to the documentation exercise.

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The documentation process included interactions with ritual specialists known locally as Kambring, Gwak and Kaho, who shared knowledge related to traditional beliefs and practices. Farmers, craftsmen and hunters also contributed by narrating their experiences and traditional livelihoods, offering insights into the resilience and way of life of the indigenous communities.

Participants additionally expressed concerns about cultural dilution, assimilation and the growing complexities surrounding indigenous identity in the region.

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In another significant outcome of the fieldwork, several community members voluntarily donated sacred artefacts and personal belongings to the RIWATCH People’s Museum. According to the organisation, these collections will help preserve culturally significant objects, support future research and education, and facilitate the transmission of indigenous knowledge to coming generations while presenting the communities’ heritage on a broader platform. The research team also encouraged continued community participation in preserving cultural materials for posterity.

The fieldwork reflects ongoing efforts to document and safeguard the intangible cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh’s border communities at a time when many indigenous traditions face increasing social and cultural pressures.

While the initiative contributes to long-term preservation, it also highlights the importance of sustained community participation and institutional support in protecting the state’s diverse cultural heritage. This analytical observation is based on the information provided in the source document.