RIWATCH Arogya Centre Conducts Free Medical Camps in Lower Dibang Valley

ROING- The RIWATCH Arogya Panchakarma-based Wellness Centre successfully organised two free medical camps in Abango and Horupahar villages of Lower Dibang Valley district on July 27 and July 29 as part of its ongoing outreach initiative to improve access to healthcare in remote communities.

The camps were led by Medical Officer Dr. Techi Yumyi (BAMS) and her team, who provided free medical consultations, health check-ups and Ayurvedic medicines to villagers. The initiative aimed to extend healthcare services to underserved areas while creating awareness about Panchakarma therapy as a traditional system of holistic healing.

During the first camp in Abango village, eight patients, including five men and three women, received medical attention. The majority sought treatment for common ailments such as knee and back pain, which were assessed by the medical team.

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The second camp, organised in Horupahar village, recorded a higher turnout, with 31 patients receiving medical care. Across both camps, a total of 39 patients were treated, while 50 people, including community members, participated in the health awareness sessions.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Yumyi explained the benefits of Panchakarma therapy in preventive healthcare, pain management and overall wellness. She encouraged residents to consider Ayurvedic treatment where appropriate and highlighted the importance of maintaining a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle for long-term wellbeing.

The outreach programme reflects RIWATCH Arogya Centre’s continued efforts to bring traditional and holistic healthcare services closer to rural communities, while improving health awareness and access to basic medical care in Lower Dibang Valley.