RIWATCH and JPCEC Launch Third APPSC Prelims Facilitation Programme in Roing

ROING- The third batch of the APPSC Prelims Facilitation Programme commenced at the RIWATCH Campus in Roing, marking another step in efforts to strengthen civil services examination preparedness among the youth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The programme is being jointly organized by the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH) and the Jnana Prabodhini Competitive Examinations Centre (JPCEC), Pune. Designed to support aspirants preparing for the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Examination, the initiative combines academic guidance, mentorship, and test preparation over a structured 14-week period.

The inaugural session was conducted in a hybrid mode, enabling participation both in person and online.

Shri Pujom Buchi, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Lower Dibang Valley, attended the programme as the Chief Guest. Drawing from his own experience as an APPSC aspirant, he encouraged participants to remain resilient and committed throughout their preparation journey. He stressed the importance of perseverance, determination, and maintaining focus despite challenges and setbacks.

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The Key Speaker for the programme, Ms Mohini Jagtap, an IFS and IFoS UPSC 2025 achiever, shared insights on what she described as the “Three Ts” of competitive examination preparation — Time, Temperament, and Trust. She highlighted the significance of effective time management, emotional balance, and confidence in the preparation process, encouraging students to remain consistent and focused on their long-term goals.

Both speakers shared personal experiences and practical strategies that helped them navigate competitive examinations. Organizers noted that Pujom Buchi is an alumnus of the JPCEC APPSC 2020–21 Batch, while Ms Mohini Jagtap previously underwent training through Jnana Prabodhini’s UPSC programme in Pune.

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The programme also featured addresses by Vijay Swami, Executive Director of RIWATCH, Dr Savita Kulkarni, Head of Department, JPCEC, and Dr Vivek Kulkarni, Chief Mentor, JPCEC. The speakers emphasized the importance of clarity of purpose, disciplined effort, systematic study, and sustained motivation in achieving success in competitive examinations.

The inaugural session was attended virtually by Prashant Lokhande, Additional Secretary (Home), Ministry of Home Affairs, and a JPCEC alumnus. Sharing experiences from his years of service in Arunachal Pradesh, he extended his best wishes to the aspirants and underlined the importance of integrity, discipline, and ethical conduct in public service.

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The programme also received virtual participation from Shri Taba Biroy, DSP, an alumnus of the JPCEC APPSC 2021 Batch, who encouraged students to remain dedicated and committed to their aspirations.

According to the organizers, the APPSC Prelims Facilitation Programme has been designed as a 14-week prelims-focused training initiative. The first two weeks will be conducted in a hybrid format, followed by online mentoring, mock tests, and guidance sessions. More than 45 aspirants have enrolled for the current batch, with approximately 20 students participating in the residential component at the RIWATCH Campus.

The initiative reflects the continuing collaboration between RIWATCH and JPCEC to expand access to quality competitive examination coaching in Arunachal Pradesh. Organizers said the programme aims not only to improve examination outcomes but also to nurture a new generation of public servants capable of contributing to the state’s development and governance.