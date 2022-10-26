Rishi Sunak, UK’s First Indian-Origin Prime Minister- ( By Madhulika Mishra ) – Rishi Sunak on 24th Oct, 2022 became Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister on Diwali after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the ruling Conservative Party after Penny Mordaunt dropped out.

The 42-year-old Rishi Sunak will serve as Britain’s youngest prime minister.

He was the former finance minister and the country’s first prime minister of Indian descent. Also, he holds the top position in the UK for the first time ever as a practising Hindu.

He is considered as one of the richest politicians in Westminster, Rishi Sunak has a net worth of more than 700 million pounds.

He gained widespread recognition when, at the age of 39, he was appointed finance minister by Boris Johnson just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck the UK and created the effective furlough programme.

As the third prime minister of Britain in as many months, Sunak was tasked with resolving the country’s mounting economic crisis and a fractious political landscape.

Rishi Sunak took the Bhagavad Gita as his oath of office when he entered the House of Commons on October 25th as a Yorkshire MP.

He was the first MP from the UK to do so. His parents are both of Indian ancestry.

In the 1960s, Sunak’s parents immigrated to the UK from East Africa. Usha Sunak, his mother, was a pharmacist, and his father, Yashvir Sunak, worked as a general practitioner for the National Health Service.

The daughter of Infosys CEO Narayana Murthy, Akshata Murthy, is married to Rishi Sunak. Krishna and Anoushka are the daughters of the couple.

Rishi Sunak lit Diwali diyas at his Downing Street residence while serving as Chancellor of the Exchequer under Boris Johnson’s direction.

Rishi Sunak frequently talks about his rich Indian heritage and how his family constantly reminded him of morals and culture.

Former investment banker Rishi Sunak is a Stanford University former student.

Rishi Sunak was criticised on a number of fronts during his campaign for the PM position in the summer of 2022, including his opulent home, pricey suits, and shoes.

According to Rishi, the Bhagavad Gita frequently delivers him from pressures and serves as a reminder to carry out his duty.

In Yorkshire, Rishi Sunak owned a mansion. Furthermore, central London’s Kensington is home to a property owned by Rishi and his wife Akshata.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom was congratulated on his appointment by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Today.

The leaders emphasised their desire to further strengthen cooperation on issues crucial to the security and prosperity of the entire world while reiterating the special relationship between our two nations.

The leaders also agreed that it was crucial to cooperate in order to support Ukraine, hold Russia responsible for its aggression, deal with China’s challenges, and secure sustainable and affordable energy resources. They also talked about the necessity of maintaining momentum in order to reach a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol as well as their shared commitment to safeguarding the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

As soon as he became the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak appointed significant members to the Cabinet and made the decision to retain Jeremy Hunt as the country’s new Chancellor in order to maintain economic stability. Suella Braverman, who is of Indian descent, was reappointed as home secretary, and James Cleverly, who is not a Sunak supporter, will continue in his position as foreign secretary.

After accepting King Charles III’s invitation to form a government, the 42-year-old became the first British Prime Minister of Indian descent. He acknowledged that one of the reasons he was chosen was to correct the errors made by his predecessor Liz Truss, and he forewarned that tough choices might be necessary for the nation to make in order to get out of a “profound economic crisis.”